Eagles-Broncos, Week 5: Live updates and open thread

The 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles will host an unfamiliar foe in the 2-2 Denver Broncos at 1:00 p.m. EST at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles have a bunch of players on injured reserve, most notably edge defender Nolan Smith, while the Broncos are one of the healthiest teams in the NFL. You can find the Eagles-Broncos inactives here.

As noted in our Eagles-Broncos preview, the Broncos are a rare team that poses a threat to the Eagles with their edge rushers, as Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper have two of the best get-offs in the NFL. Behind their pass rush, the Broncos also have a solid secondary, led by 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain.

On the other side of the ball, the Broncos have a strong run game behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and a second year quarterback in Bo Nix who isn't afraid to let it rip. This is yet another formidable opponent that the Eagles will be facing after a difficult first four games.

The Eagles are either 4- or 4.5-point favorites, depending on where you look. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 5 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

