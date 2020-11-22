More Sports:

November 22, 2020

Live updates/open thread, Week 11: Eagles at Browns

By Jimmy Kempski
Wentz-Browns-rain_112220_usat Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz warms up in the rain before facing the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Philadelphia Eagles are a mess, coming off their embarrassing loss to the lowly New York Giants last Sunday. And yet, despite their efforts to be dead and buried, the Birds still lead the NFC East standings.

 NFC EastGB 
 Eagles
 Giants0.5 
 Football Team1.0 
 Cowboys1.0 


This Sunday, the Eagles will face an unfamiliar foe in the 6-3 Cleveland Browns.

After dealing with a long list of injuries all season long, the Eagles are finally relatively healthy. Last week, they welcomed the returns of Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, and Alshon Jeffery, while a slew of other players not at 100 percent had a chance to rest their bodies after the bye. Didn't help. This week, they'll get the much-needed return of Isaac Seumalo. 

Meanwhile, the Browns will be without arguably the best defensive player in the NFL in DE Myles Garrett, a huge development leading up to this game. You can find the full Eagles-Browns injury report here.

In our five matchups to watch, we noted that the Eagles will have to deal with the Browns' 1-2 RB combination of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who Jim Schwartz said are the two best running backs, individually, that the Eagles will face this year. Offensively, the Eagles would be wise to attack a vulnerable Browns safety tandem that includes former head-hunting Eagle Andrew Sendejo. Oh, and they should run the ball too.

The Birds are 2.5-point dogs (lol what?), according to the consensus odds at TheLines.comHere are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 11 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Jimmy Kempski
