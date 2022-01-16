More Sports:

January 16, 2022

Live updates/open thread, NFL wild card playoffs: Eagles at Buccaneers

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Tom-Brady-Bucs-Eagles_011622_usat Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter.

The NFL playoffs have begun, and the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Buccaneers, in wet, windy Tampa. The Birds will be looking for a little revenge for a Week 6 loss to the Bucs, while Tom Brady will be be trying to enact some playoff revenge of his own from, you know, the Super Bowl.

Heading into the wild card round of the playoffs, the Eagles remain a relatively healthy team, and they are now also rested, as most of their starters got last weekend off with a playoff berth already clinched. The Buccaneers are also a healthy team, for the most part, though they will be without Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette. Here are the Eagles' and Buccaneers' inactives, with analysis.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch when the Eagles have the ball, the Eagles ran the ball with their running backs one time (!) in the first half against the Bucs Week 6. They have since completely changed their offensive identity, and we're likely to see the Eagles pound the run against a Buccaneers defense whose No. 1 objective is typically to stop the run.

When the Buccaneers have the ball, the Eagles will have to figure out a way to slow down the Bucs' precision offense, powered by the best player in NFL history. They'll also have to come up with a not-so-obvious answer for TE Rob Gronkowski.

The Eagles are 7.5-point underdogs. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my wild card round picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Sidelines Tampa Bay Bucs Eagles open thread Philadelphia Tampa

Featured

Purchased - Lane closure on a busy road due to maintenance signs

Safety reminder: Move over for roadway workers and first responders
Limited - Houwzer - Brown House

These home buyers found the secret to winning the bidding war

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL wild card picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Bucs
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Bucs_011422_usat

Sponsored

Selling your old home doesn't need to stop you from buying your next one
Limited - Houwzer - Home 2022

Transportation

Speed camera program to begin on I-95 in Wilmington
Speed Cameras I-95 Wilmington

Health News

The Red Cross desperately needs blood donations; here's how to help
Red Cross Blood Drive

Entertainment

'Mare of Easttown' earns four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations
2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees

Family-Friendly

Enjoy the cold weather at Chestnut Hill on Ice with axe throwing, iceless skating, and ice carving shows
Chestnut Hill on Ice 2022

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved