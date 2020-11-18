More Sports:

November 18, 2020

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
This guy on the right has the right idea.

After their gross loss on Sunday to the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles now sit at 3-5-1, and a difficult slate of games lie ahead. They're already 3-point underdogs against the Browns, according to TheLines.com.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What has gone wrong with this team this season? Is this version of Carson Wentz the "new norm?" Would the Eagles be better off not making the playoffs, so that (a) they make significant changes this offseason, and (b) get a better draft pick, or is the playoff experience, even if they quickly get bounced in the first round, worth the trouble?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

