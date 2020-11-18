Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

After their gross loss on Sunday to the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles now sit at 3-5-1, and a difficult slate of games lie ahead. They're already 3-point underdogs against the Browns, according to TheLines.com.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What has gone wrong with this team this season? Is this version of Carson Wentz the "new norm?" Would the Eagles be better off not making the playoffs, so that (a) they make significant changes this offseason, and (b) get a better draft pick, or is the playoff experience, even if they quickly get bounced in the first round, worth the trouble?



