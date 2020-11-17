Week 11 NFL betting lines: Point spreads for every game, including Eagles vs. Browns

Week 11 is here and there are some very juicy match ups between teams vying for division titles as the season reaches its stretch run.

The worst week of byes is also upon us, as six teams (the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants Giants, New York Jets Jets, San Francisco 49ers) are taking a break. Which gives even more scrutiny to the games that will be played, and we'll dive into them below.

Without wasting any more time, let's get right into it...

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cardinals at Seahawks (-3.5)

All of a sudden, the NFC West's most dynamic teams are trending in opposite directions. The Seahawks have lost three of their last four — including an overtime thriller to the Cards. Arizona has won four of five, and has Kyler Murray looking more like the MVP than Russell Wilson, who has struggled of late. This is a must watch TNF.

SUNDAY EARLY

Titans at Ravens (-6.5)

Nearly a touchdown spread separates two contending AFC teams. Which begs the question: are the Titans underrated or are the Ravens overrated?

Lions at Panthers (-1.5)

This might be a game for savvy sports betters to get in on. The Panthers remain favorites here despite uncertainty at quarterback (Teddy Bridgewater got hurt last week) and musings that Christian McCaffery could miss Week 11. The Lions will have a good shot at stealing a win on the road.

Steelers at Jaguars (-9.5)



Do the Steelers have a real shot at pulling off a perfect season? The Jaguars won't test that lofty goal much this week.

Patriots (-2.5) at Texans



It doesn't seem like long ago that this was a match up between perennial two division winners. A lot has changed in 2020, including these two franchises, each facing their own challenges. The Pats are trending up and could make a late push for a Wild Card spot if they can keep it going against Houston.

Eagles at Browns (-3.5)



The NFC East's division leading Eagles have a brutal stretch of games ahead, and this one, against the 6-3 Browns is the most winnable. They have the Seahawks, Saints, Packers and Cardinals on the schedule in the four weeks after. Can they slow down Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt?

Bengals at Washington (-1.5)

Washington is the only NFC East team favored in Week 11 and could tighten things even more for the top of the division if it can slow down Joe Burrow and the feisty but lowly Bengals.

Falcons at Saints (-4.5)

Even without Drew Brees, the Saints shouldn't have too much trouble fending off the Falcons in what could be an eventful and highly offensive game.

SUNDAY LATE

Packers at Colts (-2.5)

In a very interesting slight against the NFC North leading Packers, the Colts and Phillip Rivers are favored in Week 11, with handicappers clearly more impressed by Indianapolis' defense than Green Bay's offense.

Cowboys at Vikings (-8.5)



A healthy return for Andy Dalton could help save your fantasy team, but it probably isn't enough to help the Cowboys lackluster defense stand tall against Dalvin Cook and Minnesota's attack with the ball.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Chiefs (-6.5) at Raiders

No one is better after a bye week than Andy Reid, and the Chiefs could expand their division lead to three games with a win in Las Vegas.

MONDAY NIGHT

Rams at Buccaneers (-3.5)

Monday Night Football picked a winner with their Week 11 bout, as Tom Brady and the Bucs continue to try and make their case as the NFC's top team against a Rams team that is under the radar and a real contender for the NFC West crown.

