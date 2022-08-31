Report: Eagles claim QB Ian Book

The Philadelphia Eagles have claimed quarterback Ian Book, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Book was a New Orleans Saints fourth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame in 2021. He appeared in one game in 2021 as a rookie, a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in which he completed 12 of 20 pass attempts for 135 yards, with 2 INTs.

The Eagles entered 2022 training camp with four quarterbacks, in starter Jalen Hurts, backup Gardner Minshew, Reid Sinnett, and undrafted rookie Carson Strong. Sinnett flashed in practice, but did not play well in the Eagles' preseason games, and was waived at 53-man cutdowns. Strong was painfully bad at the start of camp, so much so that the Eagles stopped giving him reps in practice, and barely played him at all in the preseason games.

The Eagles have exhibited that they prefer employing three quarterbacks on the active roster, which makes sense in this new COVID era. In Book they now have a cheap quarterback with three years left on his rookie contract.

Scouting report from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Notre Dame's winningest quarterback brings plenty of leadership and overall intangibles with him. He has big game experience in his background, too. However, his size and arm strength fall below NFL standards and there isn't anything in his game that he can really hang his hat on that counters those issues. He makes receivers work too hard for the catch and was dreadful throwing outside the numbers in 2020. He's effective in RPO calls. He also does a nice job of feeling pocket pressure and sliding around it or getting outside the pocket to make plays. He's a capable runner and a plus athlete but doesn't have the necessary play traits to make a splash in the NFL.

Book's mobility and RPO game makes sense for the Eagles' offense, but the other stuff above certainly isn't encouraging.

Scouting report from Dane Brugler of The Athletic:

A three-year starter at Notre Dame, Book had his most efficient season as a senior in offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ scheme and showed noticeable growth in his final year. A two-time team captain, he posted a 30-5 career record (15-0 at home) and leaves South Bend No. 2 (behind Brady Quinn) in almost every passing category, including yards (8,948) and touchdowns (72). Although undersized, Book is a gutsy dual-threat passer with quick feet and natural throwing skills on the move. He is hesitant with his reads from the pocket and he is at his best on three-step drops, which call for quick timing throws. Overall, Book needs to improve his trigger and touch as a pocket passer, but he is an instinctive, athletic play extender and proven winner. He projects as an NFL reserve capable of locking down a backup job.

Here's Book in action in his one professional appearance:

The Eagles will have to release a player to make room for Book.

