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October 30, 2026

Eagles-Commanders preview: 5 things to watch

It's bad versus bad Sunday night on prime time when the two-win Eagles face the one-win Commanders, who are actually heavily favored.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102826JaydenDanielsJalenCarter Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Carter and the Eagles' extremely disappointing defense will try to stop Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' crappy offense.

The Philadelphia Eagles are losers of five straight games, and they have been outgained by more than 800 yards during that streak. In Week 8, they'll face the trash 1-4-1 Washington Commanders, who are now 6- or 6.5-point favorites, depending on where you look. Here are our five things to watch.

1) The Eagles' defense has stunk this season

The Eagles' defense was supposed to be the strength of this team this season, and although they're marginally better than the abysmal offense, they have been the far bigger disappointment.

 Eagles defenseStat Rank 
Points per game 25.021
Yards per game 371.327
Yards per play 5.519
First downs per game 21.727
EPA per play 0.0425
Success rate 44.8%24
Rush yards per game 131.427
Rush yards per attempt 4.220
EPA per rush -0.0226
Pass yards per game 239.926
Pass yards per attempt 6.919
EPA per pass 0.1025

The offense certainly hasn't helped, since it hasn't been able to stay on the field. But the defense is every bit as much to blame, as it can't get off the field. There are only five teams in the league that are allowing more first downs per game.

The run defense is porous, the pass rush has been completely non-existent (only 8 sacks!), they have produced a league-low 3 turnovers, and the back seven — Quinyon Mitchell aside — hasn't been able to bail them out.

They're not just a team with a bad offense. They're a bad team across the board.

2) It's been a long time since Jayden Daniels won a game

Jayden Daniels is 0-7-1 in his last eight starts. His last win was more than a year ago, against the Chargers Week 5 of the 2025 season. You've all seen this already, but in Week 5 against the Giants this season, Daniels blew a game with the following boneheaded play:

Daniels' downturn since his outstanding rookie season has been remarkable. He has lost a lot of games on the field, suffered an assortment of injuries, and he had a bizarre distraction off the field this past summer.

In fairness, Daniels is playing behind a bad offensive line (we'll get to that momentarily), with below average skill position players. With Terry McLaurin done for the season and Jacory Croskey-Merritt on injured reserve, here is what Daniels is working with:

• RB: Rachaad White
• WR: Stefon Diggs
• WR: Treylon Burks
• WR: Antonio Williams
• TE: Chig Okonkwo

Those guys aren't going to keep defensive coordinators up at night. The Commanders had a golden opportunity to surround Daniels with premium talent while he was on his rookie contract and have completely squandered that advantage.

3) Where might the Eagles go #Feastin'™️

The Commanders' offensive line looks like this:

LT LG RG RT 
Brandon ColemanChris PaulLucas PatrickSam CosmiJosh Conerly


Early in training camp, Laremy Tunsil tore his triceps. He has not yet played this season. He is arguably the best player on Commanders' roster. When Tunsil went down, the Commanders didn't have much in the way of ideal replacements. They settled on Brandon Coleman, who was in a camp battle with Chris Paul for the starting LG spot. Coleman started 12 games for the Commanders at LT in 2024. He also started three games at LT when Tunsil got hurt last season. Massive downgrade.

The Commanders were likely hoping that Coleman would win the starting LG job over Paul. Instead, when Coleman had to move to LT, Paul had to start at LG. In other words, the Tunsil injury didn't just cause a downgrade at LT. It also caused a less than ideal outcome at LG too.

At center, the Commanders cut Tyler Biadasz this summer. Biadasz certainly wasn't a world-beater but was a solid enough starting center. They then moved Nick Allegretti to center, full-time. Allegretti wasn't really even a good guard (or a starting one at that), and yet the Commanders opted to put more responsibility on his plate. That was ill-advised. Allegretti missed time during training camp, played poorly during the regular season, and has since been replaced by 33-year-old Lucas Patrick.

At RT, 2025 first-round pick Josh Conerly has cut down significantly on his sacks allowed. He has been an improved player. Sam Cosmi is a good RG.

This is a bad offensive line, but it might not matter since the Eagles have failed to pressure opposing quarterbacks. As noted above, they have just 8 sacks as a team. Only one team has fewer.

#FeastinMeter™️: 2/10 turkey legs 🍗🍗

4) This is yet another bad defense on the Eagles' schedule (doesn't matter)

The Eagles have played a lot of bad defenses this season, like the Commanders Week 1, the Titans Week 2, the Panthers Week 6, and the Cowboys Week 7. They'll face another one in the Commanders (again) on Sunday night. The Commanders' team defense stats:

 Commanders defenseStat Rank 
Points per game 28.731
Yards per game 345.525
Yards per play 5.622
First downs per game 20.723
EPA per play 0.0324
Success rate 48.29%31
Rush yards per game 100.514
Rush yards per attempt 4.014
EPA per rush 0.0231
Pass yards per game 254.028
Pass yards per attempt 7.021
EPA per pass 0.0322

It hasn't mattered. We've been showing the Eagles' offensive stats all season, but here they are again, and they're atrocious despite playing so many bad defenses:

 Eagles offenseStat Rank 
Points per game 18.129
Yards per game 264.931
Yards per play 4.532
First downs per game 16.030
EPA per play -0.1730
Success rate 37.62%30
Rush yards per game 878.727
Rush yards per attempt 3.924
EPA per rush -0.1426
Pass yards per game 177.1 26 
Pass yards per attempt 5.829
EPA per pass -0.1928
Average T.O.P. (excluding OT) 27:4031


They're probably the worst offense in the NFL.

5) Somehow this game is on Sunday Night Football 😱

This is the worst game on the NFL's Week 8 slate of games. There's maybe an argument for Raiders-Jets, but even those two teams are collectively better than the Eagles and Commanders. 

Somehow, it is being played on Sunday Night Football when the NFL could have flexed it out. Why even have flex scheduling?

If you're the petty type, at least the rest of the nation has to watch this slop matchup, not just Eagles and Commanders fans.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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