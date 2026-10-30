Eagles-Commanders preview: 5 things to watch

The Philadelphia Eagles are losers of five straight games, and they have been outgained by more than 800 yards during that streak. In Week 8, they'll face the trash 1-4-1 Washington Commanders, who are now 6- or 6.5-point favorites, depending on where you look. Here are our five things to watch.

1) The Eagles' defense has stunk this season

The Eagles' defense was supposed to be the strength of this team this season, and although they're marginally better than the abysmal offense, they have been the far bigger disappointment.

Eagles defense Stat Rank Points per game 25.0 21 Yards per game 371.3 27 Yards per play 5.5 19 First downs per game 21.7 27 EPA per play 0.04 25 Success rate 44.8% 24 Rush yards per game 131.4 27 Rush yards per attempt 4.2 20 EPA per rush -0.02 26 Pass yards per game 239.9 26 Pass yards per attempt 6.9 19 EPA per pass 0.10 25

The offense certainly hasn't helped, since it hasn't been able to stay on the field. But the defense is every bit as much to blame, as it can't get off the field. There are only five teams in the league that are allowing more first downs per game. The run defense is porous, the pass rush has been completely non-existent (only 8 sacks!), they have produced a league-low 3 turnovers, and the back seven — Quinyon Mitchell aside — hasn't been able to bail them out. They're not just a team with a bad offense. They're a bad team across the board.

2) It's been a long time since Jayden Daniels won a game

Jayden Daniels is 0-7-1 in his last eight starts. His last win was more than a year ago, against the Chargers Week 5 of the 2025 season. You've all seen this already, but in Week 5 against the Giants this season, Daniels blew a game with the following boneheaded play:

The Commanders can't get the play off in time and this game ends in a tie pic.twitter.com/WmPp6q5hU0 — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Daniels' downturn since his outstanding rookie season has been remarkable. He has lost a lot of games on the field, suffered an assortment of injuries, and he had a bizarre distraction off the field this past summer.

In fairness, Daniels is playing behind a bad offensive line (we'll get to that momentarily), with below average skill position players. With Terry McLaurin done for the season and Jacory Croskey-Merritt on injured reserve, here is what Daniels is working with:

• RB: Rachaad White

• WR: Stefon Diggs

• WR: Treylon Burks

• WR: Antonio Williams

• TE: Chig Okonkwo

Those guys aren't going to keep defensive coordinators up at night. The Commanders had a golden opportunity to surround Daniels with premium talent while he was on his rookie contract and have completely squandered that advantage.