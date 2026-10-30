More Sports:

October 30, 2026

Eagles-Commanders: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for a chance to stop a spiral

The Eagles have lost five straight, and Jayden Daniels hasn't won a start since last October.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
2026-09-14T003248Z_640344981_MT1USATODAY29816216_RTRMADP_3_NFL-WASHINGTON-COMMANDERS-AT-PHILADELPHIA-EAGLES.JPG Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Carter will be looking for redemption after a bad night last week against Dallas.

The Eagles are spiraling, and usually, the Commanders would present a break in the schedule.

But this year is different.

Injuries have piled up, some talent has even regressed, playcalling is inept, and so is much of the execution on the field.

The Eagles are 2-5, the season is only slipping further away from them, and the Commanders this week on Sunday Night Football might not be the chance to stop the slide.

Our picks and predictions for Week 8...

• GAME INFO •

2026 Week 8

Eagles (2-5) at Commanders (1-4-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET | Northwest Stadium (Landover, MD)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)
RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

2026 Week 8 Betting Odds
Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U 
 DraftKingsWSH -6PHI +190
WSH -230		40.5
FanDuel WSH -5.5PHI +198
WSH -240		40.5
BetRivers WSH -5.5PHI +200
WSH -250		40.5
BetMGM WSH -5.5PHI +220
WSH -275		40
Caesars WSH -6PHI +205
WSH -250		40

*Lines as of Thursday, Oct. 29

Jimmy Kempski (6-1)

Commanders 24, Eagles 16

Jayden Daniels is 0-7-1 in his last eight starts. He is playing behind a bad offensive line and alongside some pretty unthreatening skill position players. The Commanders also have a very bad defense.

And yet, they are definitively better than this Eagles team that has an offense with no answers and an extremely disappointing defense.

The Eagles might be the worst team in the NFL right now, and I don't think that's some "hot take."

MORE: Analyzing Nick Sirianni's job security as the Eagles' head coach

Geoff Mosher (5-2)

Commanders 26, Eagles 20

It's just hard to give the Eagles any benefit of the doubt right now. The Commanders have just one win, but they beat the defending Super Bowl champs and nearly beat the 4-win Giants before Jayden Daniels blew it at the end. They also came within a possession of the 49ers, and they're coming off their bye week.

The Eagles will probably be doling out carries to Eli Mitchell and Jaydon Blue. Tanner McKee didn't take any opportunities to really drive the ball. The defense has been suspect all year.  It's really a coin flip game, but the Eagles haven't won those kinds lately.

Evan Macy (6-1)

Commanders 23, Eagles 21

I want to pick the Eagles — they're bad but they're not 2-15 bad. They aren't going winless for the rest of the season. But with so much uncertainty as to who Tanner McKee will be throwing to, it might not be the week they end the losing streak.

I think they're going to eventually find some kind of groove, string together some wins and bust their draft position. They'll win six or seven games. But they're not there yet. It will be a tough to watch tight loss in DC Sunday night. 

MORE: The Eagles' D-line can't be this gutless

Nick Tricome (6-1)

Commanders 24, Eagles 10

The Eagles aren't going to win.

The offense is too banged up and spread thin, and with the way the defense checked out against Dallas last week, they're just a team that's spent and ready to pack it in.

If the Commanders play them anywhere close to the way they did in Week 1, there's not going be anyhting to save the Eagles this time. Jalen Hurts isn't there now.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Washington Commanders Tanner McKee Jayden Daniels

Featured

iStock-1678741974 - 100 percent.png

100% clean energy* without solar panels
Limited - Jefferson Health Focal Therapy

Chris beats prostate cancer with radiation-free, high-intensity focused ultrasound

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Democratic socialism in Philly

Chris Rabb DSA

Jobs

Your next job? Just across the Delaware

Limited - Your Next Job? Just Across the Delaware

Children's Health

Autism risk increases with greater prenatal exposure to wildfire smoke, study says

Wildfire Pollution Autism

History

SS United States is scheduled for sinking off Florida coast

SS united states sinking

Halloween

51 things to do Halloween weekend in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey

halloween-weekend-events-collage-700x500.png

Eagles

Week 7 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

102226DakPrescott

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved