Eagles make a bunch of roster moves

The Philadelphia Eagles made a few roster moves on Saturday ahead of their final two games of the season, most notably the promotion of DeSean Jackson to the active roster from the injured reserve list.

WR DeSean Jackson is back from IR

Jackson's 21-day practice window was activated earlier in the week. The team announced on Saturday that he will be added to the 53-man roster, as first reported by Derrick Gunn.

Jackson played in the first three games of the season, catching 13 passes for 155 yards and 0 TDs before injuring his hamstring in the second quarter of the Eagles' tie against the Eagles. He missed three games, and upon his return Week 7 against the Giants, he promptly got hurt again, albeit on the following cheap shot by Madre Harper:

Jackson then missed the next seven games with a fracture in his right ankle. To be determined how involved in the game plan Jackson will be on Sunday in Dallas against the Cowboys.

DE Josh Sweat headed to IR

Sweat had a good season, finishing with 38 tackles, 6 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits. He is a rare young player the Eagles can feel good about, but his season, barring some unlikely playoff run, is over.



CB Kevon Seymour headed to IR

Seymour appeared in two games, and had eight tackles. The Eagles could take a longer look at him in training camp next year.

DT T.Y. McGill and TE Caleb Wilson were signed to the active roster.

Cool.

