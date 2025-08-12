Eagles game balls: DeVonta Smith has elite hands, Jordan Davis can bull rush

The Eagles had an extremely light practice Tuesday, with a combination of extreme heat and the impending joint practices with the Browns limiting the Super Bowl champs to just under an hour on the field.

There were few standouts as there was an emphasis on special teams, with some full team drills near midfield mixed in.

However, we still picked out the gems from Tuesday's session. As we always do, here's a look at a pair of players who impressed the most at training camp:

Offense: DeVonta Smith, WR

With A.J. Brown still limited and not playing in full team drills, several wide receivers not usually lining up with the first team have been getting reps with QB1 Jalen Hurts, like Darius Cooper and Johnny Wilson.

But even with some new blood on the field, Hurts continues to pepper his favorite targets with passes.

Smith caught four passes to lead all receivers Tuesday, combining his breathtaking cocktail of elite speed, route running and delicate hands. Three of the four passes he caught would have been good for first downs were they in a real game.

The highlight for Smith was a timing route toward the right sideline, where he and Hurts were on the same line of the same page. Smith shed his defender and made a sharp cut, and the ball was there waiting for him. When executed this pristinely, it's a play that is impossible to stop.

Defense: Jordan Davis, DT

The offense probably won the day Tuesday, as there were not really any highlight plays defensively. However, there was some undeniable power on the field lining up at defensive tackle.

Davis has had stamina issues during his short NFL career, as the talented former first-round pick was on the field just 37% of the time in 2024 despite being healthy all season. Perhaps that explains why big Number 90 was out there with the second team defense for a couple plays.

On one of them, Davis positively steamrolled basically the entire interior offensive line, getting his hand in backup quarterback Tanner McKee's face on what could have been a sack at full speed. McKee's frantic pass fell incomplete as Davis dismantled whatever play offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo drew up.

We're expecting a much longer practice with many more standout players with the Browns at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

