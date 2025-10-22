Eagles-Giants Week 8 odds preview: The Kelly Greens are back and so is Brandon Graham, are the Birds, too?

Jalen Hurts is fresh off one of the best passing performances of his career, it's Kelly Green week coming back to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday, and Brandon Graham is coming back from retirement.

Are the Philadelphia Eagles on the whole back, too?

Round 2 against the New York Giants will say a lot about that.

To put it bluntly, the Eagles got embarrassed by the Giants two weeks ago up in the Meadowlands, 34-17.

The offense, with tensions seemingly brewing, fell apart, while the defense got pushed around by the bulldozing rookie running back Cam Skattebo.

The Eagles recovered with their 28-22 win over the Vikings this past Sunday, but the sting from that first Giants game still lingers a bit.

Will the Eagles flip the script on their division rival? The sportsbooks sure do seem to think so, favoring the Birds by a touchdown.

Here's a look...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -7 NYG +280

PHI -355 43.5 FanDuel PHI -7 NYG +285

PHI -355 43.5 BetRivers PHI -7 NYG +280

PHI -375 43.5 BetMGM PHI -7 NYG +260

PHI -325 43.5 ESPN BET PHI -7.5 NYG +320

PHI -425 44.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Oct. 21

The Eagles still have their list of problems to figure out. Their offensive line continues to get banged up, with center Cam Jurgens having to exit last week's game in Minnesota, and the run game led by Saquon Barkley is still struggling to get going. The outside cornerback spot not occupied by Quinyon Mitchell also remains a glaring weak point on defense that the Eagles have struggled to find an answer for.

But the Birds do have things going for them again. Jalen Carter and the defensive front got some solid pass rush pressure on Carson Wentz last week, which led to a couple of sacks and two key interceptions – granted, it was all with Wentz under center for Minnesota.

The Philadelphia pass game also really got going behind Hurts, who tossed two big touchdowns to A.J. Brown and then another to DeVonta Smith in the first 300-plus yard passing performance the quarterback has had in well over a year.

Also, Eagles legend Graham is back in the mix after he opted to unretire and sign on for the rest of the season. It isn't known for sure yet when he'll play, or how much he can help the Eagles off the edge, but at the minimum, his presence can be a big morale boost for the locker room.

The Eagles have the parts to get by and steadily win games again.

They just have to do it against a Giants team that caught them sleeping and came seconds away from surviving the Broncos in another upset last week.

It is important to look at how the Giants lost that game at the end, though. They were up 19-0 going into the fourth quarter in Denver, then proceeded to give up 33 points for the Broncos comeback all in that last 15 minutes.

The Giants might have a boost from Skattebo and quarterback Jaxson Dart as their breakout rookie tandem, but they're still a very underwhelming and very vulnerable team, especially on defense if Hurts can throw the ball even at a fraction of the way he did in Minnesota.

The Eagles just can't be the disjointed mess that fell flat on their face again, like they were two weeks ago before the Vikings seemed to have started bringing everything back.

