Eagles-Giants inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles are a relatively healthy team after 11 games. The New York Giants have a pair of starters on IR both on offense and defense, and will be severely depleted at the offensive skill positions in this matchup.

Here are the Eagles' and Giants' inactives, with analysis.

The only player of note on the inactive list is Howard, who has only played in four games this season, but who has sparked Philly's new run-heavy offense:



Opponent Rush Yards YPC TD Lions 12 57 4.8 2 Chargers 17 71 4.2 1 Broncos 12 83 6.9 0 Saints 10 63 6.3 0 TOTAL 51 274 5.4 3

Howard has run with a no-nonsense, "leave no meat on the bone" mentality that has complemented the Eagles' offense well. With Howard out, the Eagles will need for Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Kenny Gainwell to step up, and for Sanders to hold onto the ball. This is perhaps as good a timing as any, as it clears the way for Scott to perform his yearly heroics against the Giants. The rest of the Eagles' inactives: MORE: Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 12 matchup vs. the Giants | Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Giants | Mailbag: Might the Eagles extend Hurts' 'tryout' by another year? Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it was initially not thought to be a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 11 was 9 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been asked multiple times about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

• LB Davion Taylor (IR): Taylor has started the last six games for the Eagles. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he has made positive strides during the 2021 season. He was replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton against the Saints.







We'll update with the Giants' inactives when they are made available, but we already know that WR Sterling Shepard is out, Kadarius Toney is likely out, and John Ross is questionable. The Giants' only healthy receivers of note are a struggling Kenny Golladay, and Darius Slayton, who has had good games in the past against the Eagles but has otherwise been quiet.

The Giants will also be light at tight end, with Kaden Smith out, and Kyle Rudolph likely out. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley hasn't looked at all like the player he was as a rookie, as injuries have taken a toll on his body. He's banged up with an ankle injury. Update: Here they are:

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.