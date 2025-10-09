More Sports:

October 09, 2025

Eagles at Giants, Week 6: Live updates and open thread

Follow along and chat Eagles-Giants on Thursday Night Football.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
100925JalenHurtsKevinPatullo Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts and Kevin Patullo will try to get the offense back on track against a bad Giants defense.

The 4-1 Philadelphia Eagles will take a trip up the New Jersey Turnpike to face the 1-4 New York Giants on Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m., EST.

The Eagles will be without starting LG Landon Dickerson and DT Jalen Carter for this matchup, while the Giants will be without their top two wide receivers in Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton. You can find the Eagles-Giants inactives here.

As noted in our Eagles-Giants preview, the Giants' run defense has been among the league's worst for years, and that's no different so far in 2025. If there's a game in which the Eagles can get their rushing attack back on track, this is it. If rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Giants are going to pull off an upset of the Birds, they'll have to do it with backup receivers and a run game that has not been very good to start the season. The one area where the Giants are dangerous is on their defensive line, where they have assembled their share of talented pass rushers.

The Eagles are either 7- or 7.5-point favorites, depending on where you look. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 6 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

