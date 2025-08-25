Looking at Eagles GM Howie Roseman's offseason additions

Howie Roseman's gold strike in last year's free agency and trade market paved the way for the Eagles to have the NFL's best overall roster and win the franchise's second Super Bowl.

His signings of Zack Baun, Mekhi Becton, Saquon Barkley and C.J. Gardner Johnson were all home runs, along with the crafty addition of Isaiah Rodgers the year before and the trades for Kenny Pickett and Jahan Dotson. They helped cover up the gigantic miss on big-ticket free-agent signing Bryce Huff and on linebacker Devin White, and the sudden retirement of Devante Parker.

Despite losing almost half of his starting Super Bowl defense to free agency, Roseman wasn't a big spender this offseason, instead bolstering depth with a flurry of one-year deals on veterans and a few trades for reclamation projects.

Will this year's crop produce any success stories like Baun's or Becton's? Let's take a look:

Quarterback

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (already waived): Acquired in the Kenny Pickett trade with the Browns, Thompson-Robinson was always a long shot to make the 53, especially after the Eagles used a Day 3 pick on Kyle McCord. The trade for Sam Howell made it impossible for DTR to make the team and he was already waived. He could be back on the practice squad. No harm, no foul.

Running back

A.J. Dillon (1 year, 1.337M): He averaged just 4.3 yards per carry on eight carries but stayed healthy after missing all last year with a neck injury. Even if the Eagles cut him, he was only guaranteed less than 170k and they could probably retain him on the practice squad before eventually getting him onto the 53. If he’s not retained, the only issue would be if Saquon Barkley gets hurt. I’d have concerns about Will Shipley as a high-volume ball carrier.

Wide receiver

Terrace Marshall (1 year, 1.95M): He was looking good in OTAs and early in camp until an injury set him back slightly. The Eagles are top-heavy in the pass game and have other decent options, so Marshall was worth taking a chance on and could find his way onto the practice squad. Only 25K of his contract is guaranteed.

John Metchie III (1 year left on rookie deal, 1.8M): Howie didn’t trade for Metchie III just to give him just one week to make the 53. Let’s see where this goes 2-3 weeks from now. This could turn out to be a smart depth trade or another meh trade that doesn’t help the team but also doesn’t hurt them considering what they gave up.

Offensive line

OT Kendall Lamm (1 year, 1.255M): He had back surgery in the offseason and clearly struggled during camp and the preseason. If he was signed to be the swing tackle, then Roseman missed badly and didn’t anticipate the impact back surgery would have on a 33-year-old lineman who had already played 10 seasons in the NFL. Lamm’s disappointing preseason forced Howie into making a trade to bring back Fred Johnson. So, once again, Howie found a way to compensate for a mistake. He'll cost just 750k if/when he's cut.

OG/OT Matt Pryor (1 year, 1.255M): He'll be #nextmanup at either guard spot and can also play tackle if needed. Pryor has 92 NFL games under his belt, which is good experience to have for your second lineman off the bench. He’ll be active on game day. Good signing.

OG Kenyon Green (1 year, 1.38M left on rookie deal): You could argue he was just a throw-in for the C.J. Gardner-Johnson salary dump, but given Jeff Stoutland’s track record of rebuilding offensive linemen, more was expected from Green, who never legitimately pushed to start, suffered an injury in camp that set him back a little and didn't make the cut. The Eagles owe him the full $1.38 million, which was the risk in trading for him.

Tight end

Harrison Bryant (1 year, 1.7M): He came with the tag of “but he played with bad quarterbacks,” but Bryant was invisible at camp before being dealt to Houston in the Metchie III trade. The Eagles don’t have a backup for Dallas Goedert who can block and also be a decent pass-catcher. Knowing that Goedert has a history of injuries, and that Grant Calcaterra is an inadequate blocker, Roseman could’ve done a better job finding a backup.

Kylen Granson (1 year, 1.5M): He can get open, but so can Goedert and Calcaterra, making the undersized Granson somewhat redundant in skill-set. He’s a decent backup but doesn’t give the Eagles anything different. He was signed along with Bryant as an “in case” Goedert wasn't back, but Goedert is back so…

EDGE

Josh Uche (1 year, 1.92M): He had stretches of camp where he really flashed, and stretches where he was just OK. He’ll probably be the third or fourth EDGE in a rotation. But Uche hasn’t made an impact in his past two seasons and I’m not sure I’ve seen a reason to believe he’ll come anywhere close to his 11.5-sack form of 2022.

Azeez Ojulari (1 year, 3M): Like Uche, Ojulari was also inconsistent throughout camp and played in the preseason finale. Unless Howie makes a move before the cutdown date – which is very possible – Ojulari and Uche will be part of the EDGE rotation, but it’s certainly fair to question if Howie did enough to meet the team's annually high expectations of the edge rush.

Ogbo Okoronwko (1 year, 1.255M): His edge quickness is legit but he’s undersized and hasn’t played the overhang position in Vic Fangio’s defense. If they bring him back to the practice squad, that would be a good outcome.

Patrick Johnson (1 year, 1.17M): Another great camp for “Mr. August,” who’ll probably make the 53 and be a core special-teamer. It’s doubtful he’ll ever get a chance to be in the EDGE rotation but his special teams acumen made him a no-brainer to bring back.

Cornerback

Adoree’ Jackson (1 year, 1.255M): If you listened to any Vic Fangio press conferences this summer, you could tell he wasn’t thrilled by his candidates to replace Darius Slay. But right now, Jackson is his best choice to start until Jakorian Bennett is ready. In terms of Band-Aids, Jackson is OK. Might have been a better idea to retain Isaiah Rodgers, but Howie was working with a budget.

Jakorian Bennett (2 years left on rookie deal, no guaranteed money): The trade was obviously made because Fangio wasn’t satisfied with Jackson or Kelee Ringo. If Bennett can eventually develop into a good starter, the miss on Ringo as a fourth-rounder and the meh signing of Jackson won’t hurt as much. But Bennett first has to actually become an adequate starter.

Special Teams

LS Charley Hughlett (1 year, 1.422M): Dealt with a neck injury in camp that led the Eagles to briefly roster another long snapper but is fine now. The operation looked good all preseason on field goals.

KR/PR/OW Avery Williams (1 year, 1.225M): Nick Sirianni seemed ecstatic to have this obscure gadget player but Williams was hurt during OTAs with an undisclosed injury and was an absolute non-factor all of camp and preseason. If he makes the 53, it’s because for some crazy reason they were hiding this fourth-year pro who has played 151 total offensive snaps.

Summary

This year's offseason haul feels a tad more like the 2023 offseason that netted Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans, Greedy Williams, Nic Morrow and others who either didn't make the team or didn't make a positive impact. The difference is, this year's Eagles roster is much younger and more talented than the 2023 team and doesn't need as many mercenaries to play significant roles.

Uche and Ojulari can make or break this class. If they play well, the pass rush could be very good again and can ease the concern at cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Offensive line depth is a little shaky, but Fred Johnson's return should help.

