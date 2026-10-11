Eagles-Jaguars Week 5 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have played banged-up teams all season so far, but in Week 5 in London they'll face the very healthy Jacksonville Jaguars. Of course, the Eagles have a lot of injuries, plus Lane Johnson retired, plus they traded Cam Jurgens to the Ravens. There will be a bunch of fresh faces on the field.

The Eagles listed 11 players on their initial Wednesday injury report, and on Friday five players were ruled out.

Here are the Eagles' and Jaguars' inactives, with analysis.

Eagles inactives

• RB Saquon Barkley: With Barkley out and Tank Bigsby on IR, the Eagles will start Will Shipley, and Dameon Pierce was added to the 53-man roster. The Eagles also called up Carson Steele from the practice squad for this matchup.



• WR DeVonta Smith: Expect Dallas Goedert to be Jalen Hurts' go-to target in the passing game in this matchup.

• C Drew Kendall: My guess on the Eagles' offensive line on Sunday:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Willie Lampkin

C Jake Majors

RG Tyler Steen

RT Markel Bell

• EDGE Jonathan Greenard: Greenard didn’t practice all week, and was listed as questionable. He won’t play.

• S Marcus Epps: Michael Carter will once again start in pace of Epps.



• WR Hollywood Brown: The Eagles could use Brown's speed because they don't have much of it at receiver with Smith out.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LG Landon Dickerson (IR, eligible to return after Week 5): Dickerson had his worst game as a pro in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Commanders, and was quickly thereafter placed on injured reserve. Drew Kendall filled in at C, and Cam Jurgens moved over to LG. Kendall has been OK so far, Jurgens has not, and he was traded to Baltimore.



• RB Tank Bigsby (IR, eligible to return after Week 8): Bigsby suffered an injury Week 4 against the Rams that required core muscle surgery. He will likely return this season, but is likely to miss roughly up to two months.

• TE Eli Stowers (IR, eligible to return at any time): The Eagles selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 draft because of his athletic traits, but he did not have a good rookie training camp, and is not yet ready to play. He was listed as questionable on the Eagles' injury report with a hamstring injury heading into Week 1, but was moved to IR. He is now eligible to come off of IR, but has not yet.

The Jaguars' inactives:

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• RG Patrick Mekari (IR): Mekari is the Jags' starting RG. He had back surgery in August. Ezra Cleveland has filled in.

• S Caleb Ransaw (IR): Ransaw is the Jags' third safety. He injured his knee Week 4.



• DL B.J. Green (IR): Rotational guy. 15 tackles, 2 sacks last season.



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