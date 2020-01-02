More Sports:

January 02, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
119_11032019_EaglesvsBears_fans_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Eagles fans are fired up for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

Hey, did you hear? The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East and are in the playoffs! Look it up. It's true. So let's talk about it.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the injury statuses for the Eagles and Seahawks? What challenges do the Seahawks pose for the Eagles in this matchup? Where can the Eagles attack the Seahawks? What's going on with the rest of the division, and their head coaching searches?

MORE: Eagles vs. Seahawks: Five matchups to watch when Philly has the ball | Five matchups to watch when Seattle has the ball | Eagles injury updates: Will Ertz, Sanders, Johnson, and Mills be ready to face Seahawks? | Podcast: Wentz and Pederson continue to be awesome

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

