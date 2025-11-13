A.J. Brown isn't wrong about the Eagles' offense

A.J. Brown just said it.

No Instagram story. No call in to a Twitch stream.

He stood at his locker, wrapped in a swarm of reporters, and just said it.

He's not getting the ball, and in turn, not contributing to the Eagles in the way he wants. And he's frustrated with that.

But in the bigger picture, the Eagles' offense, with all the high-end talent it has on paper, is nowhere near as dominant as it should be. That's the greater frustration for Brown, and he isn't wrong.

The Eagles are 11 weeks into the season. They're 7-2, yeah, but they only just beat the Packers on a lone touchdown and a heavy reliance on their defense to bail them out time and time again from stagnant, inefficient, and by the end, befuddling playcalling.

It's hardly the first time that has happened this season, too. Just the latest and maybe the most extreme yet, especially when considering that the Eagles had a full 15 days off with the bye week to prepare.

They're only just getting by, and if they're going to fix this, they're running out of time.

"It's not just solely about my situation," Brown said in front of a sea of lights, cameras, and recorders on Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex. "Obviously I wanna win, too. I think if we're really focusing on winning and doing our job, like we can't just keep slapping a Band-Aid over, [with] the defense doing their job and getting us out of trouble.

"At what point are we gonna pick up our slack as an offense? That they say 'We're so great,' you know? That's what I'm getting at. It's not about 'we're not winning' or 'I don't care about winning, all I care about is stats.' No. It's been week after week sometimes. We're not contributing, we're not doing our job on offense."

And fans can see that. They have seen it. The offense's issues have been glaring all year, and reared their ugly head again Monday night in Green Bay. "You got eyes," Brown told the flood of media on Wednesday.

The rushing attack, which was an all-time level of great last year behind an elite offensive line and a record-breaking Saquon Barkley, has gone next to nowhere in this one. Barkley has taken off on a few decent runs this season and had a badly-needed break for a touchdown against the Giants a few weeks ago, but he's been running into a wall otherwise, behind an O-line that, to this point, has been banged up and weakened.

The passing game has had its moments, too, with Brown even included in them (like Week 7's win over the Vikings), but it hasn't been regularly as threatening either. DeVonta Smith's crisp route running, and compete and body control to go up and win the fights for 50-50 balls have been the saving grace, and Dallas Goedert has been a better safety valve for Jalen Hurts at tight end.

But then all the Eagles' passing options have their days where they just disappear from the game plan.

Smith has been a victim of it, Goedert, too, and now Brown stands as the highest-profile case, but you can even look at Jahan Dotson, who had hopes of doing more this season after getting the benefit of a full year to get comfortable with the Eagles' playbook. He has eight catches and only 15 targets.

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images A.J. Brown clears the way for Saquon Barkley on a big 41-yard play in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' 10-7 win over the Packers Monday night in Green Bay.



The Eagles' rushing offense in yards per game (111.6) ranks 21st in the NFL. Their passing offense in yards per game (191.7) ranks 25th. They produce the 12th-most points on average (24.2), but their 38 third-down conversions out of 109 attempts so far ranks 28th in the league – and that's with the "Tush Push" as their failsafe from in close.

With all the stars and talent they're supposed to have, that's not good enough. Definitely not to win another Super Bowl, and even just from watching week to week on TV, it's frustrating to see the team keep falling into the same repeated offensive pitfalls – to let the Vikings hang around with them with Carson Wentz at QB, to just flatline in the second half against the Bucs, and to be wholly ineffective against Green Bay until the very end, even though the Eagles have gotten away with all of it so far.

But eventually, it's going to catch up to them unless they wake up. It might happen as soon as Sunday night against a heavyweight Detroit Lions team looking to make a statement.

And the blame can be put anywhere, from Nick Sirianni and Kevin Patullo for what's largely been identified as some uninspired and conservative scheming since Kellen Moore left, to Hurts' heavy protection of the football (maybe to a fault now), and even to Brown, who has been taking various, indirect methods of voicing his aggravations, which have made him a storyline every week up until Wednesday, when he just stood at his locker and said it outright.

He's frustrated. He's been frustrated, and at this point, he said he doesn't care if he's misunderstood from the outside of the building. The Eagles' offense is supposed to be much better than this. He isn't wrong. But if they're really going to fix it, they're running out of time.

"You can't just keep slapping a Band-Aid over that," Brown said of the offense's shortcomings. "If you expect to win late in the year, you think you're gonna go to it at the end of the year, it's not gonna f***ing happen. It's not gonna happen.

"Last year, it's what it was. Thank you for the ring, but it's a new season. They adapted. We have to adapt, and we have to continue to get better and try to find new ways. That's where the frustration comes in, because it's not about winning, you guys. Like, I want to win, yes. I want to help contribute as well, do our thing on offense as well. I think that's fair."

