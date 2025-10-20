More Sports:

October 20, 2025

Report: Brandon Graham finalizing deal to rejoin Eagles, teases return

Brandon Graham's deal to return to the Eagles is reportedly being finalized, while the longtime pass rusher is hinting at some "special news."

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Brandon-Graham-Eagles-Archive-2025.jpg Katie Stratman/Imagn Images

Brandon Graham might just have a bit more playing left in him.

Brandon Graham's unretirement appears imminent.

The two-time champion and fan-favorite Eagle is finalizing a contract to rejoin the team this week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, in what would become a 16th NFL season for the longtime edge rusher. 

Adding fuel to the fire is Graham himself, who uploaded a video through his "Brandon Graham Unblocked" Twitter/X account, teasing that he had some "special news."

"Unblocked" is Graham's podcast with AllPHLY, which is set to livestream on YouTube at 9 a.m. ET

"We got a lot to talk about, go Birds!" Graham said in the video. 

Buzz of Graham entertaining the prospect of returning broke this past Sunday, just ahead of the Eagles' 28-22 win over the Vikings in Minnesota. 

The Eagles' pass rush has been spread thin between Nolan Smith going on IR with a re-injured triceps and Za'Darius Smith's sudden retirement last week, and in general, has just struggled getting to the quarterback since the season started. 

Graham coming back would give them an extra rusher to rotate in and, at minimum, bring a familiar and trusted veteran presence back into the fold. 

Time to see what Tuesday morning brings.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brandon Graham

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Fall Fests

Wow-Worthy Festivals in NJ
Limited - Temple Health Dr. Bodor

Lung cancer is rising among nonsmokers. Here’s what may be driving it

Just In

Must Read

Business

Here's how to find where Rite Aid sent your prescription info

rite aid cvs

Sponsored

Mullica Hill: a historic fall destination full of charm

Limited - Main Street in Mullica Hill

Men's Health

No matter your age, it's never too late to reap the benefits of a healthy lifestyle

Aging Wellness Exercise

Movies

Documentary from Philly filmmakers tracks five friends over 33 years

What the Hell Happened

Halloween

Halloween meets history at Pennsbury Manor

william penn estate.png

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved