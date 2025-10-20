Report: Brandon Graham finalizing deal to rejoin Eagles, teases return

Brandon Graham's unretirement appears imminent.

The two-time champion and fan-favorite Eagle is finalizing a contract to rejoin the team this week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, in what would become a 16th NFL season for the longtime edge rusher.

Adding fuel to the fire is Graham himself, who uploaded a video through his "Brandon Graham Unblocked" Twitter/X account, teasing that he had some "special news."

"Unblocked" is Graham's podcast with AllPHLY, which is set to livestream on YouTube at 9 a.m. ET.

"We got a lot to talk about, go Birds!" Graham said in the video.

Buzz of Graham entertaining the prospect of returning broke this past Sunday , just ahead of the Eagles' 28-22 win over the Vikings in Minnesota.

The Eagles' pass rush has been spread thin between Nolan Smith going on IR with a re-injured triceps and Za'Darius Smith's sudden retirement last week, and in general, has just struggled getting to the quarterback since the season started.

Graham coming back would give them an extra rusher to rotate in and, at minimum, bring a familiar and trusted veteran presence back into the fold.

Time to see what Tuesday morning brings.

