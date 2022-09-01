More Sports:

September 01, 2022

Former Eagles RB Brian Westbrook joins XFL reboot in player engagement role

Westbrook will serve as a liaison for the rebooted league's players in media, education, and business opportunities.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Brian-West-brook-Eagles-.jpg Ron Cortes/Philadelphia Inquirer / MCT / Sipa USA

Former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook against Washington in November 2007.

The XFL is giving it another go, again, and this time it will have Brian Westbrook in an executive role. 

The former Eagles running back was announced as the rebooted league's Director of Player Engagement on Wednesday, serving as a liaison for its players in media, education, and business opportunities. 

“Brian is an incredibly important hire for the XFL as he will be a key driver behind the League’s commitment to holistic player development,” said XFL President Russ Brandon in a statement. “Following his impressive career in the NFL, Brian has done a phenomenal job building his brand while also committing himself to help other athletes reach their maximum potential on and off the field. We’re excited to have him on our team to create a new, unmatched opportunity for player success.”

Coming out of Villanova, Westbrook played for the Eagles from 2002-2009, becoming a fan favorite, the franchise's all-time leader in yards from scrimmage, and arguably its greatest running back ever

After officially retiring in 2012, he's had stints in broadcasting, got a business degree from the Wharton school over at the University of Pennsylvania, and recently published a children's book, all while remaining a beloved figure around the city.

“I was the Director of College Scouting for the Philadelphia Eagles when he was drafted in 2002 and he remains one of my favorite players,” Marc Ross, the league's Executive Vice President of Football Operations, said. “We’re thrilled to have him join the team. His experience across the industry leads to a deep understanding of the game and what it takes to succeed both on and off the field. We’re confident that Brian’s expertise will enhance the League as we create a new standard of player empowerment.”

The XFL, undergoing its second relaunch, is expected to begin play again in February 2023. 

In its original form, it lasted only a season in 2001 as an infamous combination of football and pro wrestling under now former WWE chairman Vince McMahon. 

In 2018, McMahon assembled a group to revive the league, but with new intentions of offering a purer and more experimental brand of football, one that did capture an audience when its season kicked off in early 2020 (shoutout to Temple alum and Roughnecks legend P.J. Walker), but was derailed into bankruptcy after just a few weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the next iteration of the XFL will be headed by an ownership group led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, with big-name NFL alumni like Hines Ward, Rod Woodson, Jim Haslett, and Wade Phillips on board to coach four of the league's eight teams

Now B-West has joined the fold too. 

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

