Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: 'Chance he could play this week'

December 20, 2022
Eagles MVP candidate Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain in the team's win over the Bears on Sunday. There remains speculation on whether Hurts will miss time or will take the field against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Nick Sirianni gave an update on the Hurts injury situation, saying that there is a "chance that he could play this week."
Nick Sirianni says no timetable on Jalen Hurts.— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) December 20, 2022
“Chance he could play this week.”
“He heals fast.”
Perhaps this is posturing and gamesmanship from Sirianni, forcing Dallas' hand to prepare for both Hurts and Minshew, but people throughout the Delaware Valley will take any positive piece of news that they can get.
If Hurts does not play, the Eagles will turn to Gardner Minshew and should be able to put a capable system in place for him to have success (even if it is not at Hurts' level).
Whether it's Hurts or Minshew under center, Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup with the Cowboys down in Arlington still approaches. The game may have lost a tad of juice given that the Eagles clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC feels like a formality at this point, but, hey, Birds fans are still going to want a win against this type of rival.
