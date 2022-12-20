Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: 'Chance he could play this week'

Eagles MVP candidate Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain in the team's win over the Bears on Sunday. There remains speculation on whether Hurts will miss time or will take the field against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Nick Sirianni gave an update on the Hurts injury situation, saying that there is a "chance that he could play this week."

The entire city of Philadelphia certainly hopes he heals fast.