Eagles' Jalen Hurts leads NFC QBs in Pro Bowl voting

Jalen Hurts is playing like the NFL MVP right now. It's only fitting then that he'd be in line for his first Pro Bowl selection this season, too.

The NFL released the tallies for the first round of Pro Bowl voting from fans and Hurts leads all NFC quarterbacks with 107,990 votes. Much deserved for a guy with 3,549 total yards of offense and 29 total touchdowns through the Eagles' first 12 games.

Hurts' former Alabama teammate, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, leads all NFL players with 138,390 votes.

Two other Eagles are top vote-getters at their respective positions in the NFC as well.

Center Jason Kelce has garnered 78,619 votes (the most of any center in either conference). That's exactly how it should be for the best center in football and one of the best ever, really. If voted in or selected, this would be Kelce's sixth Pro Bowl nod.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has received 70,099 votes, the most of any NFC DT. Hargrave made his first Pro Bowl ever as an Eagle in 2021 and has already eclipsed his sack total from last year (7.5) in just 12 games this season (8.0).

Pro Bowl voting will continue through Thursday, Dec. 15. You can vote HERE.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a shift away from the traditional exhibition game format, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Eagles fans are ultimately hoping that none of the team's players actually play in the Pro Bowl with the dream of the Super Bowl roaring through Philadelphia.

