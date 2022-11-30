Eagles QB Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The first quarter wasn't even over yet and Jalen Hurts had already torched the Packers for 100 yards rushing.

The third-year quarterback was on a mission and the Eagles' offense put on a show.

In the 40-33 win over Green Bay Sunday night, Hurts ran for a franchise record 157 yards as a quarterback and became the third QB in NFL history to run and throw for at least 150 yards each – while being the first to have multiple touchdown passes in doing so – as the Eagles' improved to a still league-best 10-1 on the season.

And with a historic night like that, there really wasn't any other choice. Hurts takes home the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week honors.

"I ran and they couldn't get me," Hurts said of his Week 12 performance.

Year 3, and his second as the full-time starter, has been a monumental leap for Hurts.

With a respected offensive line and some dangerous pass-catching options in DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Quez Watkins, and Dallas Goedert (currently sidelined), Hurts has made huge strides as a passer and the Eagles' offense has developed into a unit that can beat any team in numerous different ways.



Against the Packers on Sunday, it was to the tune of a near franchise-best 363 yards on the ground.



"You just have to go out there and respond to what they're giving you," Hurts said postgame. "You have to be able to see what they're giving you and react to it accordingly and appropriately. I feel like we were able to do that the majority of the time today."

Hurts previously won NFC Player of the Month back in September after the Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 start and the momentum hasn't really slowed since.

He's thrown for 17 touchdowns, just three interceptions, and 2,560 yards on the season so far, while the Eagles remain at the top of the NFC standings with "M-V-P" chants only getting louder.

