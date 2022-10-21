Reminder: Jason Kelce is extremely good

Not that anyone really needs to be told at this point, but yeah, Jason Kelce is still one of the best, if not THE best, centers in the NFL.

Friday's reminder of that via Pro Football Focus:

Still going strong at age 34, and with no signs of slowing down, definitely not after last Sunday's win over Dallas.

The offensive line has been a major reason why the Eagles are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team at 6-0. The team has areas of concern, sure, but in every scenario where the game has been on the line, the O-line has always found a way to create space and push the ball forward.

Against the Cowboys last week, after Dallas had worked a 17-point deficit down to just three in the second half, the Eagles led a run-heavy touchdown drive that killed off just shy of eight minutes of clock to put the game out of reach, with Kelce and co. opening up gaps and buying time the whole 75 yards downfield.

Left some great plays for the highlight reel too, like these Brian Baldinger breakdowns where Kelce just lights up DeMarcus Lawrence:

And this clip where Kelce tells the Cowboys' defense that the QB sneak is coming. The Eagles got the first down anyway. (You just have to watch the clip directly on YouTube because, once again, the NFL's YouTube policy is dumb.)

Entering Week 7, Kelce is the second-highest graded center in the league at 79.5 overall on Pro Football Focus – behind only Kansas City's Creed Humphrey at 84.9 – and holds the position's top pass-blocking rating at 83.7.

"I've told him this many times, when I'm the head coach here, I want him to be on the football team," head coach Nick Sirianni said of Kelce back when the team captains were announced ahead of Week 1. "There's no secrets in that. I don't know how many kegs I'll have to send next year or the year after that or the year after that, but we'll cross that bridge when we get to it.

"We love having him out on the field, and it just always makes a big difference."

And Kelce's clearly still having fun out there too.

The Eagles' O-line as a whole, even with getting banged up of late, is also PFF's top-ranked unit through the first six weeks of the season, though the bye this week should provide some time to heal up.

The undefeated Eagles won't play again until next Sunday against Pittsburgh at the Linc.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports