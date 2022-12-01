More Sports:

December 01, 2022

Malcolm Jenkins tweets that Eagles fans shouldn't expect a comeback

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Malcolm-Jenkins-Retirement-03302022-UST Curtis Compton/USA Today Sports

Former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins in the team's 2017 NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Falcons.

With safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson missing time with a lacerated kidney, Eagles fans' minds immediately wondered if the team could find a new safety to provide some help with him sidelined. One name was, understandably, Super Bowl LII hero Malcolm Jenkins.

Prior to Gardner-Johnson's injury, Jenkins was on the "Takeoff with John Clark" podcast and mentioned playing in the NFL again after having originally retired this past March. 

"I can still play. I’m still in shape. I’m still working out. It’s not far-fetched. I’m still in it. I do enjoy my seat watching as a fan, but I could come in for a stretch," Jenkins told Clark

With fans still re-living that Super Bowl win in their minds and hope for another one come February, imaginations ran wild that maybe, just maybe, Jenkins could find himself in midnight green again after having made three Pro Bowl teams during his six-season stint in Philly from 2014-2019.

Jenkins put that speculation to bed on Thursday morning on Twitter:

The NFL trade deadline has passed, but I can't see the Saints making yet another dumb trade with the Eagles for the third time this calendar year anyway! 

That tweet isn't going to stop the recruitment. Gardner-Johnson, Jenkins' former New Orleans teammate, chimed in on that technicality:

MORE: Who is available for the Eagles at safety?

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Malcolm Jenkins

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person working at a brewery

A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What is IRS Section 179?
Limited - The Shops at Liberty Place Santa Chair

Don’t miss Selfies with Santa at Liberty Place

Just In

Must Read

Government

N.J. could soon mandate abortions be covered by state-regulated health insurance plans
New Jersey Abortion Health Insurance

Sponsored

A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What is IRS Section 179?
Purchased - Person working at a brewery

Illness

Twitter's new position on COVID-19 misinformation leaves many health experts fearful of public harm
Twitter covid misinformation policy

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers destroyed by dominant Cavaliers shooting effort
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Cavaliers_113022_USAT

Podcast

'Jeopardy!' champ Ryan Long says he hid his intelligence to fit in as a child
Ryan Long This American Life

Performances

MilkBoy Philly celebrates reopening of second floor music venue with live performances
MilkBoy Philly live music

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved