Malcolm Jenkins tweets that Eagles fans shouldn't expect a comeback

With safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson missing time with a lacerated kidney, Eagles fans' minds immediately wondered if the team could find a new safety to provide some help with him sidelined. One name was, understandably, Super Bowl LII hero Malcolm Jenkins.

Prior to Gardner-Johnson's injury, Jenkins was on the "Takeoff with John Clark" podcast and mentioned playing in the NFL again after having originally retired this past March.

"I can still play. I’m still in shape. I’m still working out. It’s not far-fetched. I’m still in it. I do enjoy my seat watching as a fan, but I could come in for a stretch," Jenkins told Clark.



With fans still re-living that Super Bowl win in their minds and hope for another one come February, imaginations ran wild that maybe, just maybe, Jenkins could find himself in midnight green again after having made three Pro Bowl teams during his six-season stint in Philly from 2014-2019.

Jenkins put that speculation to bed on Thursday morning on Twitter:

The NFL trade deadline has passed, but I can't see the Saints making yet another dumb trade with the Eagles for the third time this calendar year anyway!



That tweet isn't going to stop the recruitment. Gardner-Johnson, Jenkins' former New Orleans teammate, chimed in on that technicality:

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader