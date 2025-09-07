NFL Rumors: The Eagles offered a lot of draft capital for Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons will make his Packers debut later Sunday when Green Bay opens up against the Detroit Lions at home.

The star edge rusher was suddenly traded by the Dallas Cowboys to the Packers just more than a week ago, and the shockwave of the blockbuster is still rippling, to the point where word has been getting out about which other teams were in the running.

The Eagles were revealed to be one of the teams in the mix, per ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier in the week, and a serious one. The Cowboys just had no interest in trading their best defensive player to an NFC East rival.

During Sunday's FOX NFL pregame show, fellow league insider Jay Glazer shared just how serious the Eagles were, along with when exactly Dallas made up its mind to trade Parsons.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was apparently willing to part with some major draft capital.

Said Glazer:

"Micah Parsons asked for a trade about a week or so into camp, but what nobody knows is that Dallas actually made the decision to trade him a week or so before that. [The Cowboys] started putting feelers out, but what they were hoping to do was trade him to an AFC team. I think they were shocked. They could not get any traction anywhere from an AFC team. "The team that actually threw in the biggest offer was the Philadelphia Eagles for two 1s, a 3, a 5, amongst other things. [Dallas] obviously didn't want to trade him in the division, but the Green Bay Packers, they chimed in early, they kept with it, and Kenny Clark is what made the difference for Dallas." [FOX Sports]

The Eagles have 12 picks in next April's 2026 NFL Draft, and their first-round picks across each of 2026 and 2027, which presumably would've been what were put up in a Parsons package.

It's a lot, obviously, but for the chance to put one of the league's best edge rushers on the same defensive line as one of the league's fiercest (and rapidly rising) tackles in Jalen Carter, it would've been easy for the Eagles to justify – especially so with a Super Bowl window open.

But the Eagles swinging that kind of deal with one of their biggest rivals was always going to be a tough sale, no matter what they would've reasonably put on the table.

The Eagles do seem to still be looking for more depth off the edge, though, as they signed veteran Za'Darius Smith following their Week 1 win over Dallas on Thursday night.

