February 08, 2025

WATCH: Nick Foles, Tom Brady call back to 'Philly Special' for Super Bowl commercial

Brady's still mad, but at least he and Foles can poke fun at it together.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Nick-Foles2-Falcons-Eagles_091624 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Pictured: Tom Brady's nightmare.

The "Philly Special" is still living rent free in Tom Brady's head, it seems. 

On Friday, Brady's athletic apparel company "NOBULL" uploaded its Super Bowl commercial, which, obviously, stars the seven-time Super Bowl champion...along with Nick Foles, the legendary backup QB who bested him in Super Bowl LII.

Check out the commercial below:

Brady's still a little mad. 

But joking aside, it is nice to see that he and Foles, now both retired, can get on camera and make light of it seven years after the fact. 

Eagles fans certainly are never going to complain about it. 

The fourth-down trick play that led to Foles peeling out and catching a touchdown pass on the biggest stage, and all after the Patriots ran one that ended with Brady dropping the ball, has stood as the moment in the Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl title. 

Hopefully, there's a new moment to put alongside in Eagles lore after this Sunday.

