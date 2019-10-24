More Sports:

October 24, 2019

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles will try to break an ugly two-game losing streak this Sunday when they head to Buffalo to take on the Bills, where they will try to keep this season from spiraling out of control.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Are the anonymous sources bashing Carson Wentz of serious concern? Should the Eagles be buyers or sellers, and if they're buyers, what players make sense for them to acquire? What are some of the key matchups on Sunday against the Bills, and can the Eagles win them?

MORE: Eagles vs. Bills: Five matchups to watch | Podcast: Eagles off-field drama, and the Birds' biggest needs and the trade deadline | A look at some Eagles defensive tackle trade candidates at the deadline

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
