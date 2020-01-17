More Sports:

January 17, 2020

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles fans begin removing their clothes in anticipation of another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2020 offseason is underway, though we've hit something of our first lull in news flow since the start of training camp way back in July. The Eagles' search for various new assistant coaches should heat up a bit after the conference championship games this weekend.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who are some offensive coordinator, wide receiver coach, and defensive back coach possibilities? What are the Eagles' biggest offseason roster needs? Should we expect a widespread turnover this offseason, or will the Eagles try to "run it back?" What is Jimmy looking for at the Senior Bowl next week?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

