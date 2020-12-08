More Sports:

December 08, 2020

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles_Cowboys_fans_10_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022026.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

If you own an "11" jersey, do you fold that up and put it in the drawer for a while?

The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-8-1, they've lost four straight, they've benched their quarterback, and they're currently in third place in the NFC East, 1.5 games behind the Giants and Football Team. Things aren't great.

This week, they'll host the 10-2 New Orleans Saints in a game in which they're currently 6.5-point underdogs, according to TheLines.com.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is this rock bottom, or can it get worse? Should the Eagles fire Howie Roseman and/or Doug Pederson? Will they? Would the Eagles be better off losing the rest of their games this season? Should they actively try to do that? Should we start talking about the best prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, and who the Eagles should take?

MORE: Eagles sign LB Joe Bachie to their active roster | WTS: Eagles are in QB hell and must stick with Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz | Video of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' runs and throws vs. the Packers

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Betting Odds PA Betting Odds Eagles Chat Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles are in QB hell and must stick with Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz
Hurts-Wentz-Doug_120720_usat

Health News

New Jersey residents who get COVID-19 shots will be enrolled in state's vaccine registry
new jersey covid-19 vaccine database.jpg

Prisons

Philadelphia inmates instructed to shelter-in-place as COVID-19 cases surge
Philly prisons shelter-in-place

Phillies

Amid confusing offseason, will Phillies actually address their biggest needs?
Joe-Girardi_120820_usat

Media

FOX 29's Alex Holley, Thomas Drayton to host new late night TV show
FOX 29 Feed

Holiday

Admission to drive-in screening of 'Polar Express' free with canned food donation
free 'Polar Express' screening

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved