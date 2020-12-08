More Sports:

December 08, 2020

Eagles sign LB Joe Bachie to their active roster

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles poached a linebacker off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad on Monday, when they signed Joe Bachie to their active roster. 

The timing is notable, since the Eagles play the Saints this week, but it's more likely that they actually just like the player, since by rule, Bachie has to remain on the Eagles' 53-man roster for at least three weeks. It's also worth pointing out that T.J. Edwards left the game early against the Packers on Sunday, and rookie third-round pick Davion Taylor is likely to land on IR this week after suffering an injury that will keep him out for a substantial period.

Bachie was an undrafted free agent signing of the Saints in 2020. At Michigan State, he was a team captain, and a productive player in the stat sheet:

 Joe BachieTackles (TFL) INT-PBU FF-FR Sacks 
 2016 (2 games)11 (2) 0-0 0-0 
 2017 (13 games) 100 (7.5)3-2 2-1 2.5 
 2018 (13 games)102 (9) 1-5 2-1 
 2019 (8 games)72 (9.5) 1-4 0-0 3.5 


Look at any pre-draft scouting report and you'll get the same bullet points:

  1. Tough, physical player who enjoys contact.
  2. Leadership mentality who can handle the mental aspect of playing the MIKE LB spot.
  3. Smart and instinctive.
  4. Lacks ideal athleticism.

Interestingly, despite the perception that Bachie lacks athleticism on the field, he produced decent athletic measurables at the NFL Combine.

While their drafts have left a lot to be desired, the Eagles' practice squad poachings have actually produced some positively contributing players in recent years.

