More Sports:

May 13, 2021

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - Fans at the Eagles Public Practice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

This is Darth Boo, a lesser known Sith Lord.

NFL free agency, the 2021 NFL Draft, and the schedule release are all now in our rear view mirror, as we turn our attention to, uh, a rookie camp, and then a long stretch of nothingness.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the advantages and disadvantages of the Eagles' schedule? What will their final record be? Are the Colts and Dolphins likely to make the playoffs, and where will their first-round picks land?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Pickswise Eagles Chat Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Game-by-game Eagles 2021 win-loss predictions
051321JalenHurts2

Prevention

More people need to know the signs of a stroke — especially those at high risk, Philly docs say
Stroke signs

Transportation

Variable speed limits now enforceable on Schuylkill Expressway between Philly and KOP
PennDOT VSL I76

Eagles

Analyzing the advantages and disadvantages of the Eagles' 2021 schedule
051221JalenHurts

Food & Drink

Laser Wolf named one of the best new restaurants in the world by Condé Nast Traveler
Laser Wolf Condé Nast Traveler Hot List

Family-Friendly

Walk or drive through peony fields this May to admire the springtime blooms
Styer's peony festival

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved