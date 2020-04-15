More Sports:

April 15, 2020

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Fans look on during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Detroit Lions.

The 2020 NFL Draft is "only" eight days away, and it feels like we have already beaten to death every possible scenario for the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round and beyond. So, uh, let's just continue with that, shall we?

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who are the Eagles most likely to draft at 21, if they just sit there? Can they realistically take anything other than a wide receiver? How many of their 8 draft picks will the Eagles actually make?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
