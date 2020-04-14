Eytan Shander: No matter who the Eagles draft, fans will likely get angry for no good reason

Why do we do this? Each offseason we look at every single prospect who plays the position we want the Eagles to address in the first round of the NFL Draft. And all we're doing is building ourselves up for disappointment every single year.

And this year, that position is wide receiver. Some of it might be based on history — it's not like the Eagles have a long list of drafted and developed wide receivers – but a lot of it is on us. It’s not just the experts or the general managers or even the folks on Twitter providing some insight, it’s everyone who says the same thing.

It takes three years for a player to develop.

We know this… and still, it doesn’t matter. We write off guys right away, sometimes seconds after they’ve been drafted. Hindsight will always play a role here, and I’m sure someone’s thinking about Marcus Smith right now. We create narratives in our heads about who will fit and how, yet when it doesn’t work right away – or even worse it’s not the player we want – everything goes to sh*t.

“But Howie can’t draft [blank]!” Corners? Wideouts? Tackles? Which one is it this year?

I can’t keep doing this, which is why I’ve stopped tweeting about the NFL Draft. I’m out on this group psychosis pushing one narrative only to be devastated before OTAs even start. The party’s over, tell the rest of the crew. I’ll even meet you halfway, as I understand asking you to wait for anything over a three-year span is impossible, how about at least waiting until someone actually gets on the field? I don’t think it’s asking too much to wait for the first-round pick this year to play a couple of games before reaching your still-premature conclusion.

I’m not going down the list of names that prove you're insane to continue moving forward with the same incorrect line of thinking. Yes, the Eagles drafted Danny Watkins. They also drafted Smith and some other “forgettables." Do you stop drafting as a whole? It’s as ridiculous as saying the Eagles failed at drafting corners and receivers so many times that they should stop drafting that position.

Again, three years. That’s how long it takes to see what becomes of a draft class.

We can see signs right now that JJAW is struggling, not a good start for the young man. Sidney Jones proclaimed he’s going to have the breakout year we’ve all been waiting to see — cue your favorite sarcastic "OK" GIF.

We are at a point now where it starts to make sense to talk about JJAW not making it, even if it's still early. After all, he could barely get on the field as a rookie. We are at a deeper point in Jones’ career, a point where "bust" is a perfectly normal phrase to bring up. Despite us rooting for them – so long as they wear the midnight green jersey – we understand time has not been kind to either of them. Andre Dillard has a big role to fill this year, and there's going to be one of these conversations if he can’t make the jump expected of a first-round pick heading into his second season.

You know who isn’t at that point yet? The ILB the Eagles are going to inevitably take in the first round, no doubt upsetting a ton of people that it wasn’t a wideout.

Get ready for days – no, weeks! – of, “Does Howie know what he’s doing? Call in now...”

Trust me, I’ve been there.

On a related note, next week I’ll have every single wideout the Eagles should draft in each round.

