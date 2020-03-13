More Sports:

March 13, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
This fan was prepared way in advance of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sooooo, uh, sports that are currently in-season are either canceled or suspended, while the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFL are in something of a state of limbo at the moment because of this whole global pandemic thing. So that sucks. Let's talk about it.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is free agency even going to happen? How about the draft? What challenges lie ahead for the Eagles as a result of this disaster? Who will be the Eagles' biggest targets in free agency if it actually happens?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
jimmy@phillyvoice.com

