Report: Eagles aren't willing to pay Haason Reddick what he wants for new contract

The Eagles bolstered their pass rush during free agency, adding former Jets defender Bryce Huff, who's coming off a 10-sack season. The Birds also reworked Pro Bowler Josh Sweat's contract, keeping him in Philadelphia this season amidst talk that he might be moved elsewhere. The future of another star Eagles edge rusher, however, remains in doubt.

Earlier this offseason, a report surfaced that the Eagles had given Reddick, who's looking for a new, bigger contract, permission to seek a trade. Reddick currently has a base salary of $14.3 million this year with a cap hit north of $21.8 million. He's in the final year of a three-year deal he signed back in 2022 (with multiple void years still remaining on the back end).

What's next for the Eagles and Reddick?

On Monday night, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Eagles are moving Reddick's $1 million roster bonus from March 15 to April 1. Fowler wrote that the move "in theory buys Philly time for a potential trade before having to pay the money."

On Tuesday morning, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane joined 97.5 The Fanatic to discuss Reddick and the Eagles, assessing that the two parties are still far apart on a new deal:

Reddick certainly out-performed his contract in 2022 during a superstar campaign and played well enough on a disastrous Eagles defense last season. With Reddick entering his age-30 season, however, the Eagles may be reluctant to tie up money with a player who's getting older and may not be able to replicate the highs of 2022.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader