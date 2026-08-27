More Sports:

August 27, 2026

Za'Darius Smith shares heavy reason for abrupt Eagles retirement

Za'Darius Smith was productive for the Eagles, then suddenly retired. This week, he explained the emotional reason why.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
ZaDarius-Smith-Eagles-2025-NFL.JPG Jay Biggerstaff/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Za'Darius Smith's retirement came as a shock last season.

Za'Darius Smith is back in the NFL, now playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

Last October, the edge rusher had suddenly retired, not long after he had signed with the Eagles, and at a point when he was the best going for the Birds when they were thin at the position.

It was a shock at the time, and then a curious turn when word went around that Smith worked out with the Cleveland Browns. Soon after, the 33-year-old signed with the Falcons.

And as Smith finally explained to the Atlanta press on Wednesday, his retirement and then return were far heavier decisions than anyone realized, or that he ever let on.

Said Smith, via Atlanta News First's Kinsey Lee:

"So I wasn't supposed to retire...Said I wasn't gonna tell this story, but I'ma tell it...Yeah, man...Got a phone call from my mom's doctor telling me that she don't have much longer to be on this earth. So I let [the Eagles] know. Obviously, they weren't trying to let me leave, but that was the only thing I had left – to retire. So I retired.

"Dealt with that. After losing my mom, I lost my grandma. Then after my grandma, I just lost my dad. So ya'll obviously know what I've been through.

"So I get a phone call from Cleveland – shoutout to [Browns general manager Andrew Berry] for just calling me and seeing where I was at mentally. He was just asking me if I want to play football again. You know, did I still love the game? And I was like 'Yeah, I love it, man! I need to come back because I'm at my lowest point right now.'

"So he told me to come in and do a workout, and we'll go from there."

Smith went on to explain that the workout with the Browns went well, but that they "couldn't get the numbers right" on a new contract. That's when the Falcons, led by former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, swooped in, with the team in need of a veteran edge rusher.

The fit was perfect, Smith, a native of Greenville, Alabama, said, because he was close enough to home, while being able to get back to the game he loves.

And that was emotional.

"This is my happy place, man. Coming back to play football," Smith said, pausing to fight back tears. "I was in a dark place.

"But coming out, running out on the field, the fans, not only just the fans, man, the joy that I get from winning and just getting sacks, you know. I started late in high school. My senior year of high school, I didn't know how to play football. My coach always told me just to go get the quarterback. So ever since he told me that, man, I've been good at it."

"When I retired, I think I had 70 sacks," Smith continued. "So now I'm trying to reach 100. So any way I can get to it will be good, but man, I'm happy to be back. Like I said, this is my happy place, and ready to get going."

Officially, he has 70.5 sacks.

But now that he's back, and that everything's out in the open, Eagles fans, from afar, will surely be pulling for him to get those 30 more.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Za'Darius Smith

Featured

Limited Visit NJ - Twisted Dunes Golf Club

7 secret getaways in NJ
Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge 2026

Registration now open for 2026 Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

How a megalodon tooth washed ashore in Sea Isle City

megalodon tooth sea isle

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Healthy Eating

More protein in your breakfast or snacks won’t give you more muscle without more work

Protein Muscle Building

Social Media

South Jersey dog and his song 'Good Boy Rogie' has become a TikTok sensation

Good boy Rogie

Food

NJ's canoe and kayak wows

Delaware Water Gap Canoe

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved