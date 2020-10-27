Eagles power ranking roundup, after Week 7

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 7 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

Who needs to step up: DT Fletcher Cox Carson Wentz has picked up his game, so now it's critical for the primary driver on defense to do the same. Cox has 1.5 sacks through seven games, putting him on pace for 3.5 this season -- a far cry from his 10.5-sack campaign in 2018. Cox draws plenty of double-teams and has had his share of impact plays, but big expectations come with an average salary of $17 million and the billing as one of the NFL's best defensive players. With Hassan Ridgeway lost for the season and Malik Jackson dealing with a quad injury, it's as important as ever that Cox sets the tone for a defense that's yielding 28 points per game.

#JimmySays: There isn't a shot in hell of this happening, but if the Eagles could get a second round pick for Cox, they should trade him. He low key has a bad contract, and even if still a good player, we've seen his best ball.



Beware of Post-54 Carson Wentz. If you don't destroy the monster in the first 53 minutes of game time, he will kill your season and haunt your dreams. Just ask the Giants, who let Philadelphia hang on the periphery on Thursday night, to disastrous results. Wentz's stat line over the final two drives: 5-for-7, 121 yards, two touchdowns, 153.3 passer rating. The first of those scoring drives covered 78 yards on four plays; the second, 71 yards on six. Given the Cowboys' retreat into laughingstock status, the Eagles have a wide-open path to an NFC East title and a home playoff game. Just need to find a way to win eight games ... or seven ... OK, maybe six. Yeah, probably five.

#JimmySays: Six will get it done.

The class of the NFC East right now, Philadelphia is Carson Wentz pushing a rock up an endless mountain.

#JimmySays: I do wonder what the Eagles will look like if the injuries begin to subside, and they get guys like Miles Sanders, Jalen Reagor, Dallas Goedert, and Zach Ertz back. They can be an average team again! Maybe.



They should request more Thursday night games given coach Doug Pederson is 6-0 when pitted against "Must See TV" and "Grey's Anatomy."

#JimmySays: I just googled it, and Grey's Anatomy is still on TV?



The fact that the Eagles are in first place in the NFC East at 2-4-1 tells you just about all you need to know about how terrible the division is. On some level, the team deserves credit. Philadelphia has been ravaged by injuries, and the hits kept coming against the Giants. The Eagles got DeSean Jackson back just long enough for the veteran receiver to suffer an ankle fracture that is expected to cost him six-to-eight weeks. This team is without its top two receivers. And its top two tight ends. And its top running back. And its offensive tackles. And its team doctor, who just quit after being overworked. OK, that last one may be made up. As bad as things are injury-wise, Philly actually has a puncher's chance at getting back to .500. In Week 8, the Eagles will face a Cowboys team that's been hit just as hard by injuries, and after their Week 9 bye, they will play the G-Men again.

#JimmySays: I'd say they have better than a puncher's chance at winning the next two games. More accurately, they better win those games.



Before we get the least bit excited about the Eagles, let’s remember they trailed a one-win Giants team at home by 11 points with five minutes to go. It was a great rally, but let’s keep it in perspective.

#JimmySays: The Eagles aren't good, but to put them behind teams like the Falcons, Texans, and Bengals, for example, whose seasons are all already done? Come on. The Eagles aren't a bottom five team. That's silly.



They didn't look great in beating the Giants, but they are in first place in the division. That's simply amazing, with the Cowboys on tap this week.

#JimmySays: High level #analysis here.



#JimmySays: I figured it might be fun to track how that changes each week over the course of the season.

After Week 1: 8th best odds After Week 2: 13th best odds After Week 3: 16th best odds After Week 4: 19th best odds After Week 5: 19th best odds After Week 6: 19th best odds After Week 7: 16th best odds

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader