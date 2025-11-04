Eagles-Packers Week 10 odds preview: Birds healing up, but banged up Green Bay is favored

The Eagles are on their way back from the bye, bracing for a marquee matchup on Monday night against the Packers, and to a potentially altered NFC.

While the Eagles sat still in the standings this past week at 6-2, the Lions fell to the Vikings, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' season might have just ended in a blowout loss to the Seahawks, and then the Packers themselves got caught by the upstart Carolina Panthers.

The conference's juggernauts and notables are all vulnerable, and all the while, the Eagles have been using their downtime to rest up, heal up, and stock up.

Injured Eagles like Nolan Smith and A.J. Brown are expected to be healthy and ready to go again by Monday night, Brandon Graham is expected to make his re-debut from a short-lived retirment, and cornerback Jaire Alexander and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips are on their way in from pre-deadline trades.

With consecutive wins taking them into the bye as well, it feels like the pieces are all falling back into place again for the Eagles. Even so, sportsbooks are favoring the Packers at home for Week 10, with the backdrop of primetime Lambeau Field that's only getting colder.

Here's a look at Monday night's odds, money lines, and points over/unders:

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings GB -2.5 PHI +114

GB -135 45.5 FanDuel GB -2.5 PHI +116

GB -136 44.5 BetRivers GB -2.5 PHI +110

GB -139 44.5 BetMGM GB -2.5 PHI +118

GB -140 44.5 ESPN BET GB -2.5 PHI +115

GB -135 45.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Nov. 4

Since the 2025 schedule was announced in full, Eagles-Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 10 was immediately identified as one of the season's major matchups.

Dallas Goedert and the Eagles stiff-armed the Packers straight out of the playoffs on the way to the Super Bowl last January, and in the aftermath of the offseason, Green Bay president and CEO Mark Murphy became the leading face of the charge to get the "Tush Push" banned – though with seemingly little awareness that his team really lost because they fumbled the opening kickoff, saw their cornerback Carrington Valentine get put on a poster (twice), and got crushed in the turnover battle from Jordan Love throwing three interceptions. It had nothing to do with the "Tush Push."

Regardless, that anti-"Tush Push" movement from Green Bay stuck in the headlines and, though they'd never publicly say it, the Eagles' craw for a few weeks – Eagles marketing put out a "Push On" T-shirt and social media campaign almost as soon as the NFL owners' vote on the "Tush Push" ban failed.

So yeah, the Eagles probably haven't forgotten that. Philly fans a million percent haven't, and the bad blood from it is likely to re-emerge on Monday night.

So too will the moves the Packers made in the offseason to try and step above the Eagles in the NFC.

Green Bay took a big swing just ahead of opening week back in September when they completed a blockbuster trade with the Cowboys for star edge rusher Micah Parsons. With that deal, many pundits believed that Parsons would be the final piece on defense to transform the Packers into Super Bowl contenders.

Then on offense, they drafted receiver Matthew Golden in the first round, looking to help provide Love as their QB with an additional threat alongside running back Josh Jacobs and breakout tight end Tucker Kraft.

Kraft, however, tore his ACL in this past Sunday's Packers loss to Carolina, ending his season. Golden also injured his shoulder during that game and exited, though his status for Monday night, as of this writing, is not yet known.

Green Bay's getting banged up, and for them, maybe at the worst possible time, because the Eagles look to be coming back healthy and with reinforcements for the rest of the way.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports