Live updates/open thread, Week 13: Eagles vs. Packers

Having lost three straight games, the Philadelphia Eagles are 3-7-1, Carson Wentz is under fire, Doug Pederson is on the hot seat, and Howie Roseman should be as well. Good times! On Sunday, they'll be in Green Bay to face the 8-3 Packers, led by MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers.

The Eagles are relatively healthy at this point in the season, so that's not an excuse. Meanwhile, the Packers will be missing their starting center, but are otherwise one of the healthiest teams the Birds will face this season. You can find the final Eagles-Packers injury report here.

We didn't publish our five matchups to watch this week, because, well, who cares? So here's the short-short version. Rodgers is having an outstanding season throwing to star receiver Davante Adams, while being protected by a very good offensive line, and benefiting from a good rushing attack led by Aaron Jones. Defensively, the Packers have a strong pass rush, particularly on the edges, but have been vulnerable at times against the run. Got it? Good.

The Eagles are 8-point underdogs, according to the consensus odds at TheLines.com. You can find my Week 13 NFL picks here. Here are our staff writer picks, who some others around the country are picking, and some over/unders.

