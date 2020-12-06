More Sports:

December 06, 2020

Live updates/open thread, Week 13: Eagles vs. Packers

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Boston-Scott-drop_120620_usat Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott reaches for the football as Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Christian Kirksey defends.

Having lost three straight games, the Philadelphia Eagles are 3-7-1, Carson Wentz is under fire, Doug Pederson is on the hot seat, and Howie Roseman should be as well. Good times! On Sunday, they'll be in Green Bay to face the 8-3 Packers, led by MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers.

The Eagles are relatively healthy at this point in the season, so that's not an excuse. Meanwhile, the Packers will be missing their starting center, but are otherwise one of the healthiest teams the Birds will face this season. You can find the final Eagles-Packers injury report here.

We didn't publish our five matchups to watch this week, because, well, who cares? So here's the short-short version. Rodgers is having an outstanding season throwing to star receiver Davante Adams, while being protected by a very good offensive line, and benefiting from a good rushing attack led by Aaron Jones. Defensively, the Packers have a strong pass rush, particularly on the edges, but have been vulnerable at times against the run. Got it? Good.

The Eagles are 8-point underdogs, according to the consensus odds at TheLines.com. You can find my Week 13 NFL picks here. Here are our staff writer pickswho some others around the country are picking, and some over/unders.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Betting Odds PA Betting Odds Eagles open thread Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Packers
Aaron-Rodgers-Josh-Sweat_120520_usat

Illness

Philly surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, reports more than 1,800 daily cases
Philly 2,000 COVID

University of Pennsylvania

Penn student applauded for breakout novel published while attending college
penn student debut novel

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies eyeing a full rebuild, taking offers for Zack Wheeler
Phillies-Zack-Wheeler-trade-rumors_120620

Media

FOX 29's Alex Holley, Thomas Drayton to host new late night TV show
FOX 29 Feed

Holiday

Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street
Di Bruno Holiday Market

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved