Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Packers

After getting out to a very disappointing 1-2 start, the reeling Philadelphia Eagles will head to Lambeau Field on a short week to take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

While the Eagles' injury tally grew once again this week, they will be getting some much-needed help at wide receiver, as Alshon Jeffery will return to the lineup. The Packers, meanwhile, are a little banged up heading into this matchup as well, with edge rusher Za'Darius Smith nursing a knee injury. You can find the final injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, while the Eagles must get more pressure on the quarterback than they have the first three games of the season, they also have to be careful about being too over-eager and falling into the trap of being drawn offsides by Aaron Rodgers, who loves to capitalize on free plays. Offensively, the Eagles would love to be able to get the ground game going against a Packers defense that has struggled to stop the run.

The Eagles are right around 4.5-point underdogs heading into this game, depending on where you look. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking in this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 4 picks here.

