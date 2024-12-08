Eagles-Panthers Week 14 gameday open thread

After an emphatic road win over the Baltimore Ravens last week, the 10-2 Philadelphia Eagles will look to extend their current winning streak to nine games against the 3-9 Carolina Panthers Week 14 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles have been mostly healthy this season, but the injury bug has hit them lately, with Dallas Goedert, Brandon Graham, Bryce Huff, and Ben VanSumeren all recently being placed on injured reserve. The Panthers lost one of their best players in DT Derrick Brown for the season, and they are banged up at linebacker. You can find the Eagles' and Panthers' inactives here.

As we noted in our Eagles-Panthers preview, the Panthers have an atrocious run defense and a pass defense that isn't much better. They are allowing the most points per game in the NFL and the second-most yards per game. Offensively, they do have a good running game behind a solid offensive line and up-and-coming running back Chuba Hubbard. They have also recently gotten better play out of second-year quarterback Bryce Young.

The Eagles are 12.5-point underdogs heading into this matchup, although they've lost their share of games when they have been double-digit favorites in the past. Here are our staff writer picks.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader