August 05, 2019

Eagles player stock up / stock down media poll

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
080519SidneyJones Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Maybe Sidney Jones is good?

We are now 10 days into Philadelphia Eagles training camp, so I figured I'd take some time today to poll the Eagles' media contingent on which players have looked good so far throughout camp, and which ones have not looked so good.

For this exercise, I asked 30 Eagles media people, all of whom have attended every practice (or close enough to it) to identify one player whose stock is up, and one whose stock is down.

On the stock up front, ten players received votes:

Stock UP Votes 
 CB Sidney Jones10 
 RB Miles Sanders
CB Rasul Douglas 
 WR DeSean Jackson
 DE Josh Sweat
 TE Dallas Goedert
 LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
 QB Cody Kessler
 DE Shareef Miller
 OG Sua Opeta
 WR Greg Ward


For full disclosure, my pick was Miles Sanders. It would have been Kamu Grugier-Hill had he not gotten hurt, a common sentiment among the voters. I do agree that Sidney Jones has had a very good camp.

On the stock down side, nine players received votes.

Stock DOWN Votes 
QB Clayton Thorson 
 OT Jordan Mailata
 WR Mack Hollins
OG Stefen Wisniewski 
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 
 RB Corey Clement
 S Deiondre' Hall
 DE Shareef Miller
 CB Jalen Mills


Poor Clayton Thorson. You have to be pretty bad to lead the voting as a rookie fifth-round quarterback, but, well, he's been pretty bad so far. If Thorson can take any solace, two years ago CB Patrick Robinson ran away with the "stock down" voting, and deservedly so, but he eventually turned it around and became one of the best slot corners in the league that year.

Every year I have run this poll, at least one player has appeared in both columns. This year, that guy would be rookie DE Shereef Miller.

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

