Eagles podcast: What positives can we find in this disappointing season?

In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I attempted to discuss some positives about the Philadelphia Eagles' 2020 season, but then just landed right back on the negatives.



Positives

Young replacement offensive linemen getting good experience, and (mostly) holding their own.

Carson Wentz — was this his best game of the season?

Is Travis Fulgham for real? What do we each make of his performances against the 49ers and Steelers?

Negatives



Lane Johnson second opinion on his ankle. That could be a career-long issue for him.

The defense was horrid on Sunday, particularly the linebackers. Have the Eagles gone too far in devaluing the position?

Jim Schwartz had a rough game, but should he really be fired into the sun?