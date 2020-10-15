More Sports:

October 15, 2020

Eagles podcast: What positives can we find in this disappointing season?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101520JordanMailata Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Should Jordan Mailata maintain his current level of play and remain healthy, then Jason Peters shouldn't play LT for the Eagles again.

In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I attempted to discuss some positives about the Philadelphia Eagles' 2020 season, but then just landed right back on the negatives.

Positives

  1. Is Travis Fulgham for real? What do we each make of his performances against the 49ers and Steelers?
  2. Carson Wentz — was this his best game of the season?
  3. Young replacement offensive linemen getting good experience, and (mostly) holding their own.
  4. Will Parks to return.

Negatives

  1. Lane Johnson second opinion on his ankle. That could be a career-long issue for him.
  2. The defense was horrid on Sunday, particularly the linebackers. Have the Eagles gone too far in devaluing the position?
  3. Jim Schwartz had a rough game, but should he really be fired into the sun?
  4. Eagles waived Casey Toohill, presumably to make room for Vinny Curry. The process is more alarming than the loss of the actual player, and maybe is a hint that their decision-making is on delusional belief that they can compete for a Super Bowl in the short-term.

Our NFC East picks

  1. Football Team at Giants (-2.5)
  2. Cardinals (-2) at Cowboys (MNF)
  3. Ravens (-7.5) at Eagles

Matchups

  1. Eagles fans used to talk about trap games. Now they are the trap game.
  2. Eagles offense vs. Ravens' defense
  3. Eagles' defense vs. Ravens' offense

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 6 NFL picks
101420JJArcegaWhiteside

Education

West Philly high school principal named best in the United States
Gordon Philly Principal

Illness

Amid rising COVID-19 case counts, Philly modifies indoor, outdoor gathering restrictions
Philly limits COVID-19

Sixers

Sixers mock draft round-up: Rumors about another 'promise' begin to form
Cole-Anthony-Sixers-76ers-mock-draft-UNC_101420_USAT

Celebrities

Adam Sandler buys guitars from Philly shop during filming of 'Hustle'
Adam Sandler - Hustle

Halloween

Halloween bar Haunt returns with new cocktails, brunch
Haunt Halloween bar in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved