Eagles podcast: What positives can we find in this disappointing season?

In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I attempted to discuss some positives about the Philadelphia Eagles' 2020 season, but then just landed right back on the negatives.
Positives
- Is Travis Fulgham for real? What do we each make of his performances against the 49ers and Steelers?
- Carson Wentz — was this his best game of the season?
- Young replacement offensive linemen getting good experience, and (mostly) holding their own.
- Will Parks to return.
Negatives
- Lane Johnson second opinion on his ankle. That could be a career-long issue for him.
- The defense was horrid on Sunday, particularly the linebackers. Have the Eagles gone too far in devaluing the position?
- Jim Schwartz had a rough game, but should he really be fired into the sun?
- Eagles waived Casey Toohill, presumably to make room for Vinny Curry. The process is more alarming than the loss of the actual player, and maybe is a hint that their decision-making is on delusional belief that they can compete for a Super Bowl in the short-term.
Our NFC East picks
- Football Team at Giants (-2.5)
- Cardinals (-2) at Cowboys (MNF)
- Ravens (-7.5) at Eagles
Matchups
- Eagles fans used to talk about trap games. Now they are the trap game.
- Eagles offense vs. Ravens' defense
- Eagles' defense vs. Ravens' offense
