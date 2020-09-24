Eagles podcast: Who has the most tenuous job security, Doug, Carson, or Howie?

In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the suddenly wretched 0-2 Philadelphia Eagles, including the job stability hierarchy of Doug Pederson, Carson Wentz, and Howie Roseman. Here's what we covered:

• Historical Eagles context to 0-2 starts.

• What’s the level of concern with Carson Wentz now? Is he just bad? How far off are we from seeing Jalen Hurts?

• How much blame should be going to the coaching staff vs. the front office vs. the quarterback?

• Best/worst case scenarios for the 2020 Eagles.

• Bengals preview, I guess. Can the Eagles ride Miles Sanders to the victory? Will the defense awaken and rebound?

• NFC East picks against the spread.



