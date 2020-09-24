More Sports:

September 24, 2020

Eagles podcast: Who has the most tenuous job security, Doug, Carson, or Howie?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Doug_Pederson_Eagles_Rams_NFL_Kate_Frese_092020 Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Doug Pederson during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the LA Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on September 20, 2020.

In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the suddenly wretched 0-2 Philadelphia Eagles, including the job stability hierarchy of Doug Pederson, Carson Wentz, and Howie Roseman. Here's what we covered:

• Historical Eagles context to 0-2 starts.

• What’s the level of concern with Carson Wentz now? Is he just bad? How far off are we from seeing Jalen Hurts?

• How much blame should be going to the coaching staff vs. the front office vs. the quarterback?

• Best/worst case scenarios for the 2020 Eagles.

• Bengals preview, I guess. Can the Eagles ride Miles Sanders to the victory? Will the defense awaken and rebound?

• NFC East picks against the spread.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

