Eagles podcast: Wide receiver prospect talk, and the coaching search continues

January 31, 2020
We recorded BGN Radio episode No. 103 on Wednesday, so my apologies for not getting it up quickly. Here's what Brandon Lee Gowton and I discussed within:
• We have a decent giveaway! (Spoiler: It's the Kelce brothers high-fiving bobblehead seen above, lol.)
• Eagles news/rumors:
• Still no OC news! Jim Caldwell the favorite? Something else? Josh McCown?
• Senior Bowl takeaways.
• Early mock draft thoughts? Mel Kiper has the Eagles taking Tee Higgins. How about Laviska Shenault, and is there any chance that Henry Ruggs falls?
• Eli Manning retired. Is he a Hall of Famer?
• Are you going to watch the XFL at all?
Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader