Eagles podcast: Wide receiver prospect talk, and the coaching search continues

We recorded BGN Radio episode No. 103 on Wednesday, so my apologies for not getting it up quickly. Here's what Brandon Lee Gowton and I discussed within:

• We have a decent giveaway! (Spoiler: It's the Kelce brothers high-fiving bobblehead seen above, lol.)

• Eagles news/rumors:

Andrew Berry to the Browns. Marquand Manuel reportedly hired as DB coach. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN and Adam Caplan of Inside The Birds have suggested Matt Burke will be the DL coach, despite having no DL experience.

• Still no OC news! Jim Caldwell the favorite? Something else? Josh McCown?

• Senior Bowl takeaways.

• Early mock draft thoughts? Mel Kiper has the Eagles taking Tee Higgins. How about Laviska Shenault, and is there any chance that Henry Ruggs falls?

• Eli Manning retired. Is he a Hall of Famer?

• Are you going to watch the XFL at all?

