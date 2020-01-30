More Sports:

January 30, 2020

A list of former Eagles players on XFL rosters

By Jimmy Kempski
On the Saturday after the Super Bowl, the XFL will kick off its second attempt at existence. Because I can't think of anything short to write this morning, I went through each of the XFL teams' rosters (which was fun), and found all the players who were at one time on the Birds' 53-man roster, 90-man training camp roster, or found their way onto their practice squad at one time or another.

By my count, there are 26 former Eagles in the XFL. (I did cheat and take a peek at BLG's list before publishing. He had one guy I missed (somehow I missed Josh Hawkins), and I had one that he missed (somehow he missed Aaron Murray).

Dallas Renegades

  1. WR Freddie Martino
  2. CB Josh Hawkins
  3. LB Asantay Brown
  4. DT Winston Craig
The most notable name there is Hawkins, who played in a couple games for the Eagles in 2018.

DC Defenders

  1. WR/RS DeAndre Thompkins
  2. RB Donnel Pumphrey
  3. C Jon Toth
  4. OT Malcolm Bunche
  5. DT Elijah Qualls

Pump! As a reminder, some of the running backs drafted after Pumphrey in 2017 were Marlon Mack, Aaron Jones, Chris Carson, and Jamaal Williams. 

Houston Roughnecks

  1. S Trae Elston
  2. CB Ajene Harris
  3. RB De’Angelo Henderson
  4. OT Toby Weathersby
  5. DT Gabe Wright

Elston appeared in one game in 2017 for the Eagles, and had one tackle. I wonder if he got a ring.

Los Angeles Wildcats

  1. S Jerome Couplin
  2. LB Quentin Gause

Couplin actually got a press conference nickname from Chip back in the day. He was "Coup."

New York Guardians

  1. QB Luis Perez
  2. QB Matt McGloin
  3. LB Ryan Mueller

Matt McGloin's brother, if you're out there, let's do some shots and bury the hatchet.

St. Louis Battlehawks

  1. WR Carlton Agudosi
  2. S Harold Jones-Quartey
  3. RB Matt Jones

At 6'6, 220, Agudosi was a sure-fire training camp fan favorite. He actually did make some plays down the field in camp. Jones was one of the bigger running backs I've ever seen, but he stunk as an Eagle.

Seattle Dragons

  1. S Godwin Igwebuike

I have no Godwin Igwebuike analysis. Sorry.

Tampa Bay Vipors

  1. QB Aaron Murray
  2. WR Seantavius Jones

Murray was with the team in 2016, and the Eagles went to the Super Bowl the next season. In 2017, he was with the Rams, and the Rams went to the Super Bowl the next season. In 2018, Murray was out of the league. That was a missed opportunity by other NFC teams.

OK, so, rooting interest?

Are you going to watch the XFL? BLG discussed this a bit on a podcast we recorded on Wednesday that will be up sometime on Thursday. I was a hard no. If the XFL were on, in, sayyyyy, June, then sure. But in February, right after the NFL season ended? I'm good.

If somehow I change my mind, my rooting interest will be solely on uniforms. Here they are, with a passionate explanation for each of them:


Personally, I don't really like any of them. I do like Seattle's helmet, so I guess that's my team.

