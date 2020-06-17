More Sports:

June 17, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
15_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_bald_eagle_fans_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

An eagle mourns the loss of Brandon Brooks for the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles have not yet had a single team practice in 2020, and they have already lost one of their best players for the season, because of course they did.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What does Brandon Brooks' injury mean for the team, both in the short-term and the long-term? Are the Eagles still going to add a running back and defensive end help, and should we now also add an interior offensive lineman to the shopping list? Can the Eagles ever get through a season with a normal amount of injury carnage?

MORE: Eagles podcast: Reaction to Brandon Brooks' season-ending injury | Eagles still looking to sign running back who can add 'value, depth' | Doug Pederson expects Alshon Jeffery to be back, says he's 'a big part' of Eagles' offense

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Doug Pederson expects Alshon Jeffery to be back, says he's 'a big part' of Eagles' offense
72_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffery_KateFrese.jpg

Investigations

Man sent racist, threatening emails to Philly police commissioner, feds claim
Danielle Outlaw Threats

Children's Health

CHOP retains No. 2 spot in U.S. News' best pediatric hospital rankings
CHOP ranked second by U.S. News

Eagles

Who will fill in at RG for Eagles with Brandon Brooks out?
900922_Eagles_Lions_Matt_Pryor_Kate_Frese.jpg

Festivals

Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda to headline virtual broadcast of Roots Picnic on June 27
Roots Picnic 2020

Festivals

Wawa Welcome America 2020: Jason Derulo to perform at Fourth of July concert
Wawa Welcome America

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved