June 17, 2020

Eagles podcast: Reaction to Brandon Brooks' season-ending injury

By Jimmy Kempski
In the latest episode of BGN Radio (episode 124), Brandon Gowton and I discussed the loss of Brandon Brooks for the season, his possible replacements, and the long-term effects that may come with this injury.

We also covered Doug Pederson's latest press conference, including Jalen Reagor's first-year role with the team, and Pederson's comments on Alshon Jeffery.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

MORE: Eagles still looking to sign running back who can add 'value, depth' | Doug Pederson expects Alshon Jeffery to be back, says he's 'a big part' of Eagles' offense | Doug Pederson says he supports Eagles players planning to protest

Jimmy Kempski
