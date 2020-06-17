Eagles podcast: Reaction to Brandon Brooks' season-ending injury

June 17, 2020
In the latest episode of BGN Radio (episode 124), Brandon Gowton and I discussed the loss of Brandon Brooks for the season, his possible replacements, and the long-term effects that may come with this injury.
We also covered Doug Pederson's latest press conference, including Jalen Reagor's first-year role with the team, and Pederson's comments on Alshon Jeffery.
Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.
