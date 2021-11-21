Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Saints

The 4-6 Philadelphia Eagles will try to earn their first home victory of the 2021 season on Sunday against perhaps their biggest non-NFC East rival, the New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles will enter their matchup against the Saints very healthy, at least in comparison to past seasons. The Saints, on the other hand, will be without pretty much all of their good players on offense. You can find the final inactives for the game here.





As we noted in our five matchups to watch, it's strength on strength this week, as the Eagles' red hot rushing offense will face the Saints' No. 1 ranked run defense. Something has to give. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles will try to take advantage of a depleted Saints offense that consists of the following players:



• QB: Trevor Siemian

• RB Mark Ingram

• WR Deonte Harris

• WR Marquez Callaway

• WR Tre'Quan Smith

• TE Adam Trautman

• LT James Hurst

• LG Calvin Throckmorton

• C Erik McCoy

• RG Cesar Ruiz

• RT Jordan Mills?



Despite the Saints missing almost their entire offense (or at least the best parts of it), the Eagles are still only 2.5-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 11 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

