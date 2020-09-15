Eagles sign OG Jamon Brown from Bears practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they signed 6'4, 340-pound OG Jamon Brown off of the Chicago Bears' practice squad, filling one of the two empty roster spots vacated by CB Craig James and DE Vinny Curry, who both went on IR.

Brown gives the Eagles something they don't have on their roster — an experienced backup offensive lineman. In his five-year NFL career, Brown has appeared in 60 games, starting 47.

The Eagles should know Brown well. He started in games against the Eagles in each of the last three seasons, for three different teams:

He started for the Falcons against the Eagles Week 2 in 2019. He started for the Giants against the Eagles Week 12 in 2018. He started for the Rams against the Eagles Week 14 in 2017.

How do I know that? Well, he makes our "Five matchups to watch" every year, as a player that Fletcher Cox should take advantage of, lol. Still, the Eagles are desperate for offensive line depth, and Brown makes sense as an experienced player.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader